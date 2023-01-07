MoD drone programme is five years late and £530m over budget

The Ministry of Defence has ordered 16 of the Protector unmanned aerial vehicles with the intention of deploying them in intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance operations for the RAF - Wing Commander JD Eklund/UK MoD

British armed forces have been deprived of more advanced drones because of a five-year procurement delay that has cost more than half-a-billion pounds.

The new Protector drones were supposed to be available in 2018 but are not expected until the end of this year, with the cost of the programme ballooning by £530 million in the meantime.

The Ministry of Defence has ordered 16 of the unmanned aerial vehicles with the intention of deploying them in intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance operations for the RAF.

As well as providing “friendly eyes” over British units, the drones can be used to deploy bombs and missiles against enemy forces.

However, the vehicles are now not expected to be available until Nov 2023.

At the same time, their cost has increased from £816 million in 2016 to a projected budget of £1.35 billion, with ministers having to spend an extra £50 million extending the life of the MoD’s existing Reaper drone programme.

Justin Bronk, senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told The Telegraph that Protector had a number of advantages over Reaper, including a “more efficient wing and greater fuel capacity so it can operate longer and go further”.

He said that one of the chief advantages was that it is “certified to operate in civilian airspace, whereas Reaper is not”, allowing the RAF to deploy them for training and operations in the UK and Europe.

Dr Bronk said that if the drones had been available they could potentially have been deployed to “perform additional surveillance flights along the NATO borders”.

Another future application could be supporting P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in hunting Russian submarines.

“It’s a massively easier asset to manage if they can also fly in the country that owns them,” he said.

In 2021, the National Audit Office (NAO) said that “the single-largest element of the forecast cost increase for Protector was the decision to defer the programme for short-term affordability reasons, and not due to contract management issues”.

Dr Bronk said that defence procurement was affected by “a culture of optimism bias” and that delaying programmes because of short-term affordability was “one of the consistent factors that drives a lot of cost overruns in British military procurement”.

“There isn’t enough money in-year to do everything that’s programmed in, so various things will consistently get slipped,” he added.

John Healey, Labour’s shadow defence secretary, who uncovered the updated cost for Protector via a parliamentary question, said it was “the latest example of how Conservative ministers have lost control of costs and contracts, and the Defence Secretary [Ben Wallace] has no plan to get a grip of problems”.

He went on: “With threats increasing, this Government risks leaving our armed forces without the equipment they need to fulfil our NATO obligations.

“A Labour government would commission the NAO to conduct an across-the-board audit of MoD waste and implement a ‘NATO Test’ to all major defence projects in our first 100 days to ensure we are meeting our obligations to NATO in full.”

An MoD spokesman said: “Protector is at the leading edge of innovative technology and will provide the UK with an unparalleled armed intelligence and surveillance capability.”

He added that the cost increase was due to an agreed delay to the programme and “an upgrade to Protector’s primary sensor, enhancing its battlefield capabilities even further than originally planned”.