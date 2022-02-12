Mock the Week star Ed Byrne pays tribute as his brother Paul dies aged 45

(Ed Byrne Twitter)

Mock the Week comedian Ed Byrne has paid loving tribute to his brother Paul who died aged 45.

Comedy director Paul fought Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being diagnosed in 2013 at the start of the Edinburgh Fringe.

The Mock the Week star Ed shared some heartwarming words about his younger brother on social media on Saturday.

Paul Byrne was a lot of things to a lot of people. A talented comedy director and stand up fixer, he was loved by so many.

But to me, he was my pain-in-the-arse little brother and I will miss him so much.

RIP Paul Byrne 1977-2022 pic.twitter.com/YDIyNFBb94 — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) February 12, 2022

“RIP Paul Byrne 1977-2022.”

Social media was awash with tributes.

Paul’s agent Individual Artist Management confirmed his death in a statement to Chortle.

It said: “After a short illness we are extremely saddened to confirm Paul Byrne has passed away at 45.

“Paul was an exceptional comedy director and worked on breakthrough and seminal shows for some of the UK’s finest comedy talent. His knowledge and understanding of stand-up was unsurpassed as was his ability to help comedians discover their voice.

“The list of shows he worked on that were nominated or won awards both in Edinburgh and abroad was extensive, and spoke to his incredible gift at developing talent.”

It continued: “Away from the stage and behind the camera Paul was invaluable on the set of multiple TV shows. His calm and assured presence and creative input gave talent the confidence they needed to give the best possible performance.

“He was talent wrangler on ITV’s Show Me the Funny, as ever, helping the comics on their journey, He was intrinsic to the success of Dara O Briain‘s Go 8 Bit and he worked extensively on Jamali Maddix‘s Vice show Hate Thy Neighbour both as a writer and producer.

“Hate Thy Neighbour went on to win critical acclaim and be nominated for a Digital Broadcast Award.”

The comedy director worked alongside Andrew Maxwell, Phil Nichol, Jamali Maddix, Brendon Burns and Glenn Wool.