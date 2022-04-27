Mock top ten with 2021's most accurate mock drafter

Charles Robinson
·NFL columnist
·1 min read

The NFL draft is only 48 hours away and, compared to prior years, there is a lot that is yet to be known about how the first round will play out. Charles Robinson is joined by Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris, who correctly predicted 16 out of 32 picks in last year's draft, to take one final look at this year's selection.

They work their way through the first ten picks of Thursday night's draft and try to predict how the 2022 class of rookies are delegated out to their new teams. Is the tide turning towards Georgia's Travon Walker as the first overall pick to Jacksonville? What will the New York Jets & Giants each do with their respective pairs of top ten selections? What about the lowly Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, who have many needs to fill on their subpar rosters.

The guys also discuss how many QBs will go in round one & what the Green Bay Packers may do to address their wide receiver shortage.

Georgia&#39;s Travon Walker is now the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in Thursday&#39;s NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Georgia's Travon Walker is now the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

