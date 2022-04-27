Mock top ten with 2021's most accurate mock drafter

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The NFL draft is only 48 hours away and, compared to prior years, there is a lot that is yet to be known about how the first round will play out. Charles Robinson is joined by Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris, who correctly predicted 16 out of 32 picks in last year's draft, to take one final look at this year's selection.

They work their way through the first ten picks of Thursday night's draft and try to predict how the 2022 class of rookies are delegated out to their new teams. Is the tide turning towards Georgia's Travon Walker as the first overall pick to Jacksonville? What will the New York Jets & Giants each do with their respective pairs of top ten selections? What about the lowly Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, who have many needs to fill on their subpar rosters.

The guys also discuss how many QBs will go in round one & what the Green Bay Packers may do to address their wide receiver shortage.

Georgia's Travon Walker is now the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts