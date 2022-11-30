Mobo Awards: Little Simz and Knucks tie for best album prize

Little Simz will share the best album prize with London newcomer Knucks

Rappers Little Simz and Knucks have been named joint winners of the best album prize at this year's Mobo Awards.

It was the first ever tie in the 25-year history of the awards, which celebrate black music and culture.

The win was a further accolade for Simz' intensely personal Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which won last month's Mercury Prize last month.

Knucks was honoured for his jazz-rap debut, Alpha Place, named after the London estate he grew up on.

Judges said "both artists showed where British rap can go, both production-wise and lyrically".

Craig David performed a medley of his hits, including Fill In, Re-Rewind and When The Bassline Drops

The ceremony also saw R&B star Craig David and Chic legend Nile Rodgers win lifetime achievement awards.

On stage at London's Wembley Arena, David dedicated his award to his father, George.

"Thank you to my dad, who was part of the Windrush era," he said. "He came over to this country and he experienced racism, he experienced being bullied... but he nurtured me and showed me love.

"He always said to me, 'Never dim your light'. And I love you dad for that, because that's served me so well throughout my life."

The star's honour came 22 years after his first Mobo win, for best newcomer, in 2000.

"I feel the same way I did back then - just really thankful," he told BBC News.

"But I know that the bit in between, which we call life, has been the most beautiful thing - and I would never change it for the world."

Nile Rodgers has been making hit records for more than five decades

Rodgers, the New York musician whose credits include Madonna's Like A Virgin, David Bowie's Let's Dance and Beyoncé's Cuff It, said he had always felt at home in London.

"The UK has always supported me and always supported my efforts when sometimes in America racism played a part in my development," he said. "I always say to people, I have been swimming upstream my entire life."

He went on to close the show with a medley of his hits, from Chic's Le Freak to Daft Punk's Get Lucky.

New categories

Elsewhere at the ceremony, London rapper Central Cee made good on his 2021 best newcomer award, returning to the ceremony to pick up best male artist and video of the year, for his provocative street anthem Doja.

BBC Sound of 2023 winner PinkPantheress was named best female, recognising the home-spun, sample-heavy of hits like Just For Me and Break It Off.

PinkPantheress's capsule pop songs rarely last longer than 2 minutes

This year's Mobos also featured two new categories - best alternative act and best dance/electronic act - in response to calls for the awards to diversify.

Jungle musician Nia Archives led the campaign, posting an open letter in April saying it was "frustrating" that the ceremony didn't represent "black music in all its forms".

When the new categories were announced, she was among the nominees - and ultimately won best dance/electronic artist.

"I weren't expecting that, I can't lie," said the Bradford-born musician. "Jungle is music of black origin and I'm proud to be flying the flag for my community and my scene."

Bob Vylan became the first band to win best alternative act at the awards

Best alternative act went to grime-punk duo Bob Vylan, whose gripping second album The Price Of Life is a furious polemic about wealth inequality and the cost of living crisis.

"There's a lot of anger in it, but it's righteous anger," singer and guitarist Bobby Vylan told BBC News. "If you look at the news on any given day, the people of Britain should be angry with what's going on.

"We're working-class musicians. We're on the ground, we're not removed from any of the struggle. We're here at an award show but we've got to pay our rent."

Burna Boy beat Beyoncé, Drake and Kendrick Lamar to be named best international act

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy claimed two prizes, winning best international and best African act; while D-Block Europe won best hip-hop.

Song of the year went to dancer-turned-musician Dreya Mac for her viral smash Own Brand (Baddie).

Best known for the line "I ain't never been with a baddie", her imminently-quotable earworm became a sensation on TiKTok last year, ultimately soundtracking more than eight million videos.

Knucks' album draws on his love of jazz music and Sade

Knucks, aka north London rapper Ashley Nwachukwu, went into the ceremony with the most nominations - five in total.

Although the shared best album trophy was his only victory, the musician was happy with the result.

"It's definitely validating" he told BBC News. "I feel like I've been doing this for a long time, so to finally have people acknowledge all the effort I put in really feels good."

He described his album as "an origin story that shows where I came from and what kind of person I am".

Highlights show

Kane Robinson - aka rapper Kano - won best performance in a TV show for his role as drug kingpin Sully in the Netflix drama Top Boy.

Reflecting on how his life had changed since winning best newcomer at the 2005 Mobos, the star had some advice for his fellow musicians.

"I just want to say to all artists that have other interests - you can do what you [expletive] want.

"No boxes, no boundaries. Your artistry don't stop in one medium. If you're interested in something else, do it."

BBC One will show highlights from the ceremony - including performances by Kojey Radical, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns and FLO - in a special programme next Wednesday, 7 December.

Dreya Mac claimed the best song trophy

The full list of nominees and winners is:

Best male act

Central Cee - winner

Dave

D-Block Europe

Digga D

Knucks

Tion Wayne

Best female act

PinkPantheress - winner

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Tiana Major9

Album of the year

Knucks - Alpha Place - joint winner

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert - joint winner

Aitch - Close To Home

Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile

M Huncho - Chasing Euphoria

Miraa May - Tales of a Miracle

Song of the year

Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti - Own Brand (Baddie) - winner

Aitch feat Ashanti - Baby

Central Cee - Doja

Dave - Starlight

Digga D & Stillbrickin - Pump 1010

Potter Payper feat Tiggs Da Author - Gangsteritus

Best newcomer

Bru-C - winner

AMARIA BB

Cat Burns

Clavish

Cristale

Flo

Jbee

Nemzzz

Nia Archives

SwitchOTR

Video of the year

Central Cee - Doja (directed by Cole Bennett) - winner

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay - Can't Be Us (directed by Headie One and Don Prod)

Knucks - Alpha House/Hide & Seek (directed by Emile Ebrahim Kelly)

Kojey Radical feat. Knucks - Payback (directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafé)

Little Simz feat. Obongjayar - Point and Kill (directed by Ebeneza Blanche)

Mahalia - Whatever Simon Says (directed by Mahalia)

Best R&B/Soul act

Mahalia - winner

Ella Mai

Miraa May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9

Best grime act

D Double E - winner

Blay vision

Frisco

Kamakaze

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

Best Hip Hop act

D-Block Europe - winner

Knucks

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Youngs Teflon

Best drill act

K-Trap - winner

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9

Best international act

Burna Boy - winner

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems

Best performance in a TV show/film

Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully - Top Boy - winner

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "Oj" Haywood Jr. - Nope

Jasmine Jobson as Jaq - Top Boy

Lashana Lynch as Nomi - No Time To Die

Samuel Adewunmi as Hero - You Don't Know Me

Best media personality

Nella Rose - winner

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Best alternative music act

Bob Vylan - winner

Big Joanie

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie

Best electronic/dance act

Nia Archives - winner

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Twigs

Jax Jones

Sherelle

Best African music act

Burna Boy (Nigeria) - winner

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best gospel act

Still Shadey - winner

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Best jazz act

Ezra Collective - winner

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko

Best Caribbean music act

Skillibeng - winner

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Spice

Best producer

Inflo - winner

Jae5

Labrinth

M1onthebeat

P2J

TSB

