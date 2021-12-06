Mobo Awards: Little Simz, Dave and Wizkid win top awards

Little Simz receives the 'Mobo Best Female Artist

Little Simz, Ghetts, Dave and Wizkid were the big winners at Sunday (5 December) night’s Mobo Awards,

The main ceremony kicked off at 8pm at the Coventry Building Society Arena and was hosted by Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa.

The Mobo Awards are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz and gospel.

Dave was the most-nominated artist this year, with five nods, while Arlo Parks, Headie One, Tems, and Burna Boy were also up for major awards.

The ceremony returned as a live show for the first time since 2017, as there were no awards in 2018 and 2019, followed by a virtual ceremony in 2020.

Music artists like Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, NSG, Tems and Enny also performed live on stage.

See the full list of winners below.

Album of the year: Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

Best female act: Little Simz

Best male act: Ghetts

Best newcomer: Central Cee

Song of the year: Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – “Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, Fivio Foreign & ZT)”

Video of the year: M1llionz – “Lagga (directed by Teeeezy C)”

Best grime act: Skepta

Best R&B/soul act: Cleo Sol

Best hip-hop act: D Block Europe

Best drill act: Central Cee

Best international act: Wizkid

Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward – Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality: Chunkz & Yung Filly

Best gospel act: Guvna B

Best African music act: Wizkid

Best reggae act: Shenseea

Best jazz act: Sons of Kemet

Best producer: Jae5

