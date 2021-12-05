Mobo Awards honour Dave, Little Simz and Ghetts

Little Simz picked up best female act

Dave took home the top prize at this year's Mobo Awards, winning best album for his second record, We're All Alone In This Together.

Rapper Little Simz won best female, in recognition of her triumphant third album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

And grime legend Ghetts took home his first ever Mobo, for best male, 16 years after releasing his ground-breaking debut, 2000 & Life.

"I weren't even expecting this," he said. "It's been such a journey."

Sunday's ceremony, which was held in Coventry Arena, marked the first in-person Mobo awards since 2017. The show took a two-year break in 2018, while last year's awards were distributed virtually due to the pandemic.

Bree Runway successfully jolted the event back to life, revving up the red carpet on a motorbike and swerving onto the stage for a pneumatic performance of her single, Hot Hot.

There were also stand-out performances from rapper Pa Salieu, who ran through the hits Frontline, Glidin' and My Family to a receptive hometown crowd; and rap newcomer Enny, who delivered a powerful version of her empowerment anthem, Peng Black Girls.

Bree Runway kicked off the show in style

Recognition for drill

Drill music had a big presence, in the year that the genre earned its first UK number one single, the remix of Tion Wayne and Russ Millions' Body.

That track won song of the year, while London rapper Central Cee picked up best drill act - a new category introduced for this year's awards.

The recognition is a sign that drill has outgrown its associations with gang violence (the genre, which originated in Chicago, was originally named after a slang term for fighting or retaliation between rival gangs).

Central Cee, who was also named best newcomer, has become known for his melodic and sometimes emotional twist on drill's ominous beats.

"We're still independent, we still haven't signed a deal," he said as he picked up his first award of the night. "I feel like that's special in itself."

"The cultural impact [of drill] is huge," said Mobo founder Kanya King ahead of Sunday's ceremony. "We've seen the progress and been able to acknowledge that artistic excellence.

She added: "We believe that music and the arts can be a platform for a better life."

Stefflon Don and Tiana Major9 were among the best-dressed on the red carpet

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage in the same week Little Mix announced they'd be taking a break in 2022

The event was hosted by Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa, who were lumbered with a drab and uninspired script.

That left their off-stage co-host, Eddie Kadi, to steal the best lines of the night.

"If you didn't enjoy that, get a Covid test," he joked, after Afroswing band NSG played on stage, "because losing your taste can be one of the symptoms".

The awards also celebrated reggae, jazz, gospel and R&B music, with individual prizes for each of those categories.

Nigeria's Wizkid bagged two awards, best international act and best African act; while Small Axe star Micheal Ward, won best TV performance.

The 2021 inspiration prize went to former heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno for his work in promoting understanding of mental health issues.

But many of the winners were absent - including Dave, whose best album prize was bizarrely announced in a throw-away montage of "other awards presented tonight".

Highlights of the ceremony will be screened on BBC One on Wednesday, 8 December at 22:35 GMT, along with previously unseen backstage footage.

Best speeches

Ghetts also closed the show with an incendiary performance of Mozambique and Hop Out

Central Cee: "I don't know how I feel about award shows. I don't know if it really excites me. But if there was one that I appreciate, and would accept an award from, it would be the Mobos. So, thank you very much."

Little Simz: "I'm in the dream I always dreamed about. [So] anyone that's watching this and has a dream to pursue - this is yours, always. Go and get it."

Ghetts: "I always picture this moment and thought I'd be like, 'Nah, man, forget everyone that didn't believe [in me],' and all of that. But this moment's more important than that. It's about the people that did believe, the people that was with me all the way through the journey."

Full list of winners

Album of the year - Dave, We're All Alone In This Together

Best female act - Little Simz

Best male act - Ghetts

Best newcomer - Central Cee

Song of the year - Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body (Remix)

Video of the year - M1llionz, Lagga

Best grime act- Skepta

Best R&B/soul act - Cleo Sol

Best hip-hop act - D. Block Europe

Best drill act - Central Cee

Best international act - Wizkid

Best performance in a TV show/film - Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality - Chunkz & Yung Filly

Best gospel act - Guvna B

Best African music act - Wizkid

Best reggae act -Shenseea

Best jazz act - Sons of Kemet

Best producer - Jae5

