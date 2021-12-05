Mobo awards 2021: Dave, Little Simz and Ghetts top winners

Little Simz, Ghetts and Dave have won the top prizes at the 2021 Mobo awards, which recognise the best in Black music from the UK and beyond.

Grime veteran Ghetts won his first Mobo – more than 15 years into his career – for best male act. His album Conflict of Interest has been acclaimed as one of the year’s best rap albums.

He lost out in the album category, however, to Dave, who was awarded for his second album, We’re All Alone in This Together. Little Simz was awarded best female act, also her first Mobo win.

The drill MC Central Cee won two awards, for best newcomer and the inaugural best drill act award, after he had two of the biggest hits yet in the genre: Obsessed With You and Commitment Issues both charted in the Top 10. Drill was also recognised in the song of the year category – which was won by the energetic remix of Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ track Body, the first drill track to reach the UK No 1 – and for video of the year, for Lagga by M1llionz (directed by Teeeezy C).

Nigerian pop star Wizkid also won two awards, for best African act and best international act.

The ceremony returned as a live show – held at Coventry Building Society Arena – for the first time since 2017, after there were no awards in 2018 and 2019 and only a virtual ceremony in 2020. Hosted by Munya Chawawa and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, it featured live performances by Ghetts, Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, Bree Runway, Potter Payper, Tems, NSG and Enny.

Mobo winners 2021

Album of the year: Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

Best female act: Little Simz

Best male act: Ghetts

Best newcomer: Central Cee

Song of the year: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, Fivio Foreign & ZT)

Video of the year: M1llionz – Lagga (directed by Teeeezy C)

Best grime act: Skepta

Best R&B/soul act: Cleo Sol

Best hip-hop act: D Block Europe

Best drill act: Central Cee

Best international act: Wizkid

Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward – Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality: Chunkz & Yung Filly

Best gospel act: Guvna B

Best African music act: Wizkid

Best reggae act: Shenseea

Best jazz act: Sons of Kemet

Best producer: Jae5