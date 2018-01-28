Mobley scores 24 points in Bonnies' 70-52 win over Colonials

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) -- Matt Mobley made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, 16 in the second half, and St. Bonaventure defeated George Washington 70-52 on Sunday.

Mobley posted his ninth game of 20-plus points while Jaylen Adams added three 3-pointers and 13 points. Countney Stockard had 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds for the Bonnies (14-6, 4-4 Atlantic 10), who were 8 of 19 from the arc in winning their second straight.

Yuta Watanabe scored 13 points, Terry Noland Jr. 12 and Jair Bolden 10 for the Colonials (9-12, 2-6), who shot only 32 percent, including 4 of 16 from the 3-point line.

The Bonnies, who led 26-21 at halftime, used a 13-2 run including three 3-pointers by Mobley midway through the second half to go up 20, 54-34, with eight minutes remaining, and led by 22, their largest lead, with 3:21 left.