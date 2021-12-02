Mobley leads No. 20 USC to 93-73 victory over Utah

  • Utah guard Both Gach, right, dunks against Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley, right, and center Lahat Thioune, center, vie for the ball against Utah center Branden Carlson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Southern California forward Joshua Morgan, left, and forward Isaiah Mobley, right, defend against a shot by Utah forward Riley Battin, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley, right, makes contact with Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) as forward Max Agbonkpolo (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Utah coach Craig Smith talks with guard Jaxon Brenchley during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Southern California forward Max Agbonkpolo, left, blocks a shot by Utah guard Rollie Worster, center, with Southern California guard Drew Peterson, right, defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Utah center Branden Carlson (35) is helped off the court during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
JOE REEDY
·2 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley scored 21 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds, Boogie Ellis added 19 points, and No. 20 Southern California opened Pac-12 play Wednesday night by rolling to a 93-73 victory over Utah.

It is the second straight game that Mobley has had a double-double. He had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's win over San Diego State in the final of the Wooden Legacy.

Ellis scored 12 points during the final seven minutes of the first half as the Trojans went on a 23-7 run to take a 48-28 lead at halftime. USC (7-0, 1-0 Pac-12) started out 9 of 21 from the field, but made 13 of its last 14 to end the half.

USC's largest lead was at the end of the game. Max Agbonkpolo scored 16 points and Ethan Anderson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Utah's Both Gach tied a career high with 28 points and David Jenkins Jr. added 21. The Utes (5-2, 0-1) have dropped two straight after winning their first four.

Branden Carlson — who came into the game as Utah's leading scorer — suffered what appeared to be a right ankle injury midway through the first half and did not return. The junior center had a boot on his right foot as he watched the rest of the game from the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes had only eight scholarship players suited up Wednesday, making Carlson's injury the last thing first-year coach Craig Smith needs. The Utes are already thin with leading rebounder Marco Anthony (anke) and forward Dušan Mahorčić (knee) sidelined, along with forward Bostyn Holt (ACL) out for the season.

USC: The Trojans are off to their best start since 2017, when they opened the season 13-0. They outrebounded a smaller Utes 51-32.

UP NEXT

Utah: Hosts California on Sunday.

USC: Travels to Washington State Saturday.

