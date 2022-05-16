Mobivity Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PHOENIX, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for brands, today announced financial results for the first quarter (“Q1”) ending March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $2.0 million compared to $2.5 million in Q1 2021. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was primarily due to the restructuring of a large customer contract due to COVID related changes in their business.

  • Gross margin of 42.1% compared to 57.6% in Q1 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the restructuring of the aforementioned large customer contract.

  • Net loss was $1.9 million compared to $1.7 million in Q1 2021.

  • Cash and cash equivalents totalled $1.5 million compared to $735,000 at December 31, 2021.

  • Sequentially, revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was up 8% over the fourth quarter of 2021 on a comparative basis, excluding accounting deductions taken in the fourth quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding certain non-cash expenses, was $1.3M for Q1, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

  • Launched innovative in-game rewards programs with leading QSR and convenience store brands across several popular mobile games.

  • Executed the QSR industry’s first mobile game promotion uniquely combining SMS text message marketing and digital coupon codes.

  • Developed three partnerships in the gaming industry spanning both mobile and console-based gaming platforms.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “During the first quarter, our team successfully executed several programs targeting the massive market opportunity to connect millions of consumers with everyday retail food and convenience brands through the gaming, streaming and other digital activities they are already engaged in. We are encouraged by the early results of these programs, which importantly, are scalable, leverage our existing products and technologies and are characterized by a highly attractive economic model. Demand for real-world incentives for digital activities is robust, and we have a healthy pipeline of new gaming partners, game titles and foodservice and convenience brands that we believe can mutually benefit from our technologies. Our platform can serve as a critical bridge between the digital and real worlds for consumers and merchants highlighting the exciting potential for our business.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

$$

%

Revenue

$

2,030

$

2,458

$

(428

)

(17.4

%)

Gross profit

$

855

$

1,416

$

(561

)

(39.6

%)

Gross margin

42.1

%

57.6

%

(1,550) bps

Operating Expenses

$

2,631

$

2,918

$

(287

)

(26.9

%)

Loss from Operations

$

(1,777

)

$

(1,661

)

$

116

(16.0

%)

Net loss

$

(1,946

)

$

(1,703

)

$

(243

)

(8.4

%)

Adjusted EBITDA *

$

(1,314

)

$

(1,339

)

$

25

1.9

%

Conference Call
Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-407-0789
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-689-8562
Please Reference Conference ID: 13729704

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pDzR4icT.

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Brennan. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on May 16, 2022 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13729704. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Brennan • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

1,455,147

$

735,424

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $53,514 and $56,340, respectively

491,004

578,303

Other current assets

333,207

227,458

Total current assets

2,279,358

1,541,185

Goodwill

411,183

411,183

Right to use lease assets

1,132,317

1,187,537

Intangible assets, net

1,015,690

1,124,720

Other assets

157,366

173,325

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,995,914

$

4,437,950

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

3,503,464

$

3,823,909

Accrued interest

305,364

172,239

Accrued and deferred personnel compensation

292,430

495,533

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

173,379

377,170

Related party notes payable

1,479,167

819,531

Notes payable, net - current maturities

41,577

69,052

Operating lease liability

237,761

229,240

Other current liabilities

9,071

Total current liabilities

6,033,142

5,995,745

Non-current liabilities

Related party notes payable, net - long term

1,857,079

2,498,711

Notes payable, net - long term

61,794

39,086

Operating lease liability

1,127,670

1,188,589

Total non-current liabilities

3,046,543

3,726,386

Total liabilities

9,079,685

9,722,131

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 58,598,885 and 55,410,695, shares issued and outstanding

58,599

55,411

Equity payable

100,862

100,862

Additional paid-in capital

105,590,137

102,446,921

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(64,983

)

(52,088

)

Accumulated deficit

(109,768,386

)

(107,835,287

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(4,083,771

)

(5,284,181

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$

4,995,914

$

4,437,950

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Revenues

Revenues

$

2,029,569

$

2,457,590

Cost of revenues

1,174,948

1,041,795

Gross profit

854,621

1,415,795

Operating expenses

General and administrative

1,207,176

1,289,370

Sales and marketing

597,501

896,750

Engineering, research, and development

702,223

723,950

Impairment of intangible asset

8,286

Depreciation and amortization

124,312

158,227

Total operating expenses

2,631,212

3,076,583

Loss from operations

(1,776,591

)

(1,660,788

)

Other income/(expense)

Interest income

5

Interest expense

(159,827

)

(32,516

)

Foreign currency gain (loss)

3,319

(474

)

Total other income/(expense)

(156,508

)

(32,985

)

Loss before income taxes

(1,933,099

)

(1,693,773

)

Income tax expense

Net loss:

(1,933,099

)

(1,693,773

)

Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(12,895

)

(9,678

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(1,945,944

)

$

(1,703,451

)

Net loss per share:

Basic and Diluted

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.03

)

Weighted average number of shares:

Basic and Diluted

57,233,309

55,410,695


(In thousands)

Three months ended March 31

2022

2021

Net Loss

($1,946)

($1,694)

Stock Based Compensation

$0

$0

Depreciation and Amortization

$124

$158

Interest Expenses Net

($160)

($33)

Adjusted EBITDA

($1,982)

($1,568)


