MobiusTrend: The Rising of Holographic AR+AI Advertising

Google and WIMI Hologram Cloud's Innovations in AR Advertising Systems

HONG KONG, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research company in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'The Rising of Holographic AR+AI Advertising'. In the science fiction film 'Ghost in the Shell', the entire city sky is filled with the holographic projection advertisement. In the future world, with neon lights, holographic screens and 3D advertisements everywhere, there is a full sense of technology on the screen. The digital superposition of Logo and hot spot labels are floating above the whole city. This is a good example of the outdoor AR advertising.



Such AR filters are becoming more common in real life. Video has increasingly become one of the mainstream forms of expression in the current society. AR advertising can not only improve the user experience of social media, but also enhance the user's understanding of the brand. The holographic advertising platform developed by WIMI will overturn the communication and effect of the traditional advertising. Customers will directly watch the holographic stereoscopic advertising and have an immersive feeling.

WIMI focuses on computer vision and holographic cloud service. WIMI's services application scene is mainly concentrated in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, light-field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system and advertising display system.

At the core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, cloud and big data to provide customers with AR based holographic services and products. The advertising business is divided into online and offline AR holographic advertising, of which the online business is mainly mobile AR holographic advertising display and light entertainment advertising application.

AR entertainment businesses consists of online and offline AR holographic interactive entertainment. Online AR entertainment mainly includes AR holographic effect insertion for TV dramas, application of AR holographic effect insertion for live broadcast and short video platforms, and development, release and operation of AR holographic games. Offline AR entertainment is mainly for the company's own holographic digital IP copyright application distribution and licensing services, holographic theater services and holographic performing arts services.

WIMI's holographic AR adware allows customers to insert real or animated 3D objects into video clips, seamlessly integrating the objects with scenes in the video, while ads are mostly interspersed with movies and TV shows.

As a three-dimensional visual medium, augmented reality is a powerful tool for brand advertising. Google has previously brought AR functionality to a range of products and has updated the developer platform AR Core so that creators can build more immersive experiences. The company announced today that it will bring AR to YouTube starting this week and will allow ads to add interactive 3D objects.

Many consumers turn to YouTuber broadcasters for help when shopping for new products, and brands have always worked with them to reach relevant audiences. Now, brands and Youtubers can further personalize and promote the experience through AR.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on financial market, with an emphasis on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlz-sCOlPTJ_24rMgR6JLw





