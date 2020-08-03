MobiusTrend Research: AI Deep Learning and Hologram AR Applications

Facebook, Google and WIMI focus on AI deep learning +AR technologies, which will facilitate the interactive display and extend AR application scenarios.

HONG KONG, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research company in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'AI Deep Learning and Hologram AR Applications'. Although AR technology is still in its infancy, there are already signs that it will become the mainstream. AR will profoundly affect businesses in every industry, and in the coming years, AR will change the way we learn, make decisions, and interact with the physical world.



Deep learning, a subclass of machine learning where software tries to mimic the part of the brain used for pattern recognition, has had a huge impact on the entire technology industry, and is a key factor driving the AR industry forward. Computers can perform tasks at a speed that humans cannot emulate, but they can never process and sort information in a way that humans can. In the AR field, deep learning is being used to solve the detection problem based on camera tracking.

In the artificial intelligence industry, algorithm enterprises are playing an important role. The significance of algorithm lies in that it can break the industrial red line and truly achieve the KPI of industrial application. Such enterprises are actually the fundamental force driving the development of the underlying technology at the core of artificial intelligence. From foreign giants such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, etc., all of them deeply developed supercomputing.

FACEBOOK

A study by Facebook was published on CVPR. The study features objects (mainly people) superimposed on existing images and allows them to blend in with more realistic perspectives and ways to look more natural.

Although there are a variety of portrait generation tools based on neural network models, one is to generate images under given conditions, the other is to let the algorithm from zero, free play to generate a high definition and realistic portrait. Facebook says there appears to be a new application that embeds a portrait from a given image into an image that contains other portraits. The application of this research can be integrated into the future AR/VR social (remote social), or other AR derived applications and other scenarios.

WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI's holographic AI cloud service is unique in the industry. The tech giants dominate the existing cloud services market, and building artificial intelligence-based cloud services will be the next major battleground for the giants. AI is an upgrade of information infrastructure and a huge engine for future industrial development. The giants all want to take advantage of the opportunities that emerge from the upgrade process to empower the entire industry. Second, open source is an open innovation. Open source deep learning platforms can not only attract a large number of developers, but also provide a lot of data support for machine learning, as well as real world scenarios.

WIMI's technology has integrated the identities of holographic AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider and operator into one, and has also become one of the leading holographic AI integration platforms in China.

The holographic AR industry is technology-intensive. For example, breakthroughs in deep learning AI will enable holographic AR devices to integrate content captured by cameras and simulated by computers in a seamless way, providing a more immersive experience for users. The widespread adoption of 5G networks will make it possible to transmit real-time data between local devices and the Internet, greatly increasing the diversity of content.

Google

Google has been a powerful force in support of the use of deep learning technologies. Deep learning is now so pervasive in cutting-edge applications that it is almost synonymous with artificial intelligence.

In 2011, Google launched the Google brain project, their first public exploration of the potential for deep learning. The next year, Google announced that it had built a neural network to simulate human cognitive processes. The network, which runs on 16,000 computers, was able to identify the cat after learning about 10 million images. In 2014, Google acquired DeepMind, a British deep learning start-up. By linking existing machine learning techniques to the frontiers of neuroscience, DeepMind has pioneered a new approach to making systems more accurate and intelligent, just like the brain.

DeepMind developed Alpha Go, testing the algorithms' ability to perform tasks by putting the system to play video games, and later to play Go, as they discovered the system was getting better and better.

Although people still need to make more progress to realize the real future of AR in the whole industry, many great companies and great minds are working together to make our dream come true soon.

