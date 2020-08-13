MobiusTrend: Microsoft, Google, Apple, and WIMI Are Competing in 5G+ Holographic AR

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'Microsoft, Google, Apple, and WIMI Are Competing in 5G+ Holographic AR'. In 2020, 5G commercial construction has been started. With the large-scale expansion of 5G commercial construction, 5G performance advantages of high bandwidth, low latency, and large connection will further boost the upgrading and development of various industries.



For a long time, AR technology has the "special function" of superimposing virtual AR content into real scenes, making it eliminate the limitation of using the environment. Therefore, AR technology is considered to have a broader application prospect than VR technology. In the 5G+AR field, the combination of these two technologies could generate a more substantial reaction and affection.

With the gradual rise of the AR market, Apple, Microsoft, and Google have competed in the AR market. Facebook pioneered by Spaces, Apple's Animoji brought new VR features, and its Paint 3D and Remix 3D supported Microsoft. Moreover, Google has been keen on virtual reality for a long time. As early as in 2012, Google developed a smart glass, namely the famous Google Glass. The launch of Google Glass, which is considered the device of "connect the future," has made countless fans of science and technology excited, and even led to a global boom of wearable devices.

Microsoft has positioned Paint 3D and Remix 3D site as a community for people to share their works. Remix 3D enables everyone to share a 3D character or download a character that someone else has made and adapted. Paint 3D fully supports 3D models, and you can even move your creations to Windows hybrid reality to truly experience 3D with a VR headset.

WIMI, as China's first holographic AR enterprise listed on NASDAQ, is expected to become a leader in the field of holographic AR vision. WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library, among all domestic holographic AR solution providers. Regarding the aspects of revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR content, the number of holographic AR patents, and the number of software copyrights, WIMI Holographic Cloud ranks first in the Holographic AR industry in China.

In recent years, WIMI has been working on developing and commercializing 3D/AR/VR technology. At present, in the field of VR/AR hardware, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, and other giants are gathered. And WIMI focuses more on the technology and system of VR/AR content terminal strategically.

WIMI is the leading holographic AR application platform in China, in terms of total revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan. By using its strong technical capabilities and infrastructures, WIMI can provide superior products and services, and efficiently conduct its business. The WIMI holographic cloud’s core business is holographic AR technology for software engineering, media manufacturing services, cloud, and big data.

WIMI plans to continually improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain its industry leadership, and create ecological business models. Currently, WIMI's holographic face recognition technology and holographic face change technology are being applied to existing holographic advertising and entertainment businesses. Meanwhile, technology is also being upgraded to make breakthroughs in more industry fields. WIMI aims to build a commercial ecosystem based on holographic applications.

WIMI intends to continually invest vast resources to enhance its ability to develop holographic AR content. WIMI is committed to enriching the holographic content portfolio and providing its customers and end-users with a high-quality holographic experience. Moreover, WIMI plans to expand the holographic content library in various ways constantly.

With the further maturity of network infrastructure construction brought by 5G communication, enterprises, such as WIMI integrating hardware, software, and services, will drive the further rapid development of the AR industry in China.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlz-sCOlPTJ_24rMgR6JLw





