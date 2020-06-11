Mobiquity Technologies Enhances Location Data With Social Distancing Hot Spot Algorithms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (MOBQ), a leading provider in next-generation advertising technology, announced an update to its location-based data using hot spot identifying algorithms. The new points-of-interest (POI) data includes popular phase one business and recreational locations for market researchers and advertisers to better understand economic trends as economies start to reopen. The new data includes beaches, hiking trails, parks, public lands and campgrounds as well as scenic byways and other popular destinations.

Mobiquity's proprietary "Hot Spot" algorithms enhance the data by highlighting when a location or category of locations has either exceeded historical norms or pulled visitors from a travel distance that exceeds pre-COVID-19 baseline standards. When added to the over 5.5 million existing chain stores, recreational locations, golf clubs, and civic venues, Mobiquity's data provides valuable insights into physical behavior patterns over time. The data is intended to build unique audience segments for marketers researching how to leverage evolving social patterns. In addition, state and local municipalities can use the data to research the effects of reopening certain critical business segments of their economies.

"People's daily routines have been disrupted and as cities and states start to open, we are seeking to understand the new social behavior patterns being established as people begin to travel while still practicing distancing," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "We started by adding 2,000 public beaches to our existing shopping, entertainment, and business location database to understand how the opening of micro-economies might be impacted as populations increase in numbers. Subsequently, we expanded to monitor thousands of similar points of recreational interest nationwide in an effort to understand evolving social behavioral patterns and travel distances of populations as people pursue friendly excursions this summer."

The data is available through Mobiquity Networks, and can be applied to marketing campaigns within the Advangelists platform or syndicated to third-party platforms.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (MOBQ), www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest location-based audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

For more information, please contact us at press@mobiquitytechnologies.com.

