Mobilum Technologies Signs Agreement To Provide fiat On-Ramp Services Into KEYS Token Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement to provide KEYS Token Inc. ("KEYS Token") with Mobilum's on-ramp services.

KEYS Token is revolutionizing the real estate industry by bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds, leveraging web3 and scalable 3D technologies in tandem with real estate professionals and industry leaders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mobilum will provide KEYS with an easy-to-use fiat-to-crypto- gateway where KEYS users will have the ability to seamlessly purchase KEYS Token using their Visa, Mastercard, debit and credit cards, powered by Mobilum's industry leading on-ramp. This integration will provide KEYS community the ability to purchase KEYS token at the best market price using the most ubiquitous of payment options, thereby helping KEYS ecosystem to grow and scale.

Wojciech Kaszycki, Mobilum CEO commented, "We are very excited to begin this long-term partnership with the team at KEYS. The collective talent and team at KEYS have positioned KEYS at the forefront of blockchain-based real estate and metaverse projects in the crypto space. We are very impressed with the crypto community reception of the KEYS Token launch, with great success on November 18, 2021, by reaching a market capitalization of just under USD $300,000,000 in less than 12 days. We look forward to supporting the KEYS team with our on-ramp services to begin with, giving their community the ability to transact with Visa, Mastercard, debit and credit cards immediately, and will continue to find synergies in partnering to support our collective ecosystems."

"The metaverse and digital real estate industries are rapidly expanding, businesses are moving quickly to establish partnerships and get ahead in the emerging metaverse sector. With Mobilum's partnership and suite of offerings, we are delighted to provide more value to our KEYS community, and will begin by giving users the ability to acquire and hold KEYS Token through an easy to use payment gateway," commented Nima Ghassemi, CEO of KEYS Token.

Noah Kent, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer continues, "Our partnership with Mobilum is a massive step for the growth, adoption, and recognition of KEYS Token and our ecosystem. At its core, KEYS is a real estate and metaverse token focused on bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds, providing our users the option to purchase KEYS using major debit and credit cards embodies this ethos to the highest degree. Our team is extremely excited to continue pushing the needle and bringing value to our holders with Mobilum by our side."

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.
Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B), a technology-driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland, and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

About KEYS Token
Imagine a world where buying real estate (and countless other luxury assets) is as easy as receiving a key. KEYS will transform the way real estate and luxury assets are exchanged by increasing speed and transparency while reducing costs and friction through the revolutionary product ecosystem that will be built around the token. Our mission is to create revolutionary blockchain products built around the exchange of luxury assets in both the metaverse and physical world exclusive to KEYS Token holders. By holding KEYS you will be able to: buy and sell real estate and luxury assets in both the metaverse and physical world, gain access to exclusive investment opportunities and events, and become part of a powerful network. Coming from diverse backgrounds of success, each of the KEYS founders brings a unique set of skills and attributes to the table. Their collective talent pool encompasses development experience at publicly traded companies like Amazon and operation experience as a COO at a multi-million dollar AI start-up, as well as extensive professional chart and trading knowledge as owners of a registered crypto hedge fund, and access to a global digital distribution network reaching upwards of 300 million people per month through accounts such @houses on Instagram. Together, this combination of knowledge and resources positions the KEYS team to change the world as we know it, and positively impact billions of lives.

