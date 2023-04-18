Mobility device lost or damaged by an airline? USA TODAY wants to hear your story

According to the Department of Transportation, airlines "mishandle" on average about 1.5% of the mobility devices they transport.

In Oct. 2022, the most recent month for which data is available, airlines in the U.S. carried 72,085 mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters, and the mishandling rate translated to 1,092 incidents over the course of that month.

This year, USA TODAY wants to highlight what those figures mean for travelers with disabilities. We're looking to track these incidents throughout 2023 with the goal of bringing light to an all-too-common issue.

If your own mobility device was damaged or lost by an airline this year, please share your story with us using the form below:

Real experiences highlighted

