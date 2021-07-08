Frost & Sullivan's must-attend Intelligent Mobility Summit will reveal how the mobility industry can reshape the future and create long-term value

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis accelerating transformations, innovative, digitally driven business models underpin the push toward a stronger, more resilient future. Technology is also expected to be a driving force across the industry, with change primarily driven by autonomous applications backed by technological advancements, such as 5G, connected vehicles and the sensorization of devices.

Mobility in 2030: Explore the Top Transformative Trends Reshaping the Industry

As the world adjusts to the new normal, Frost & Sullivan's Intelligent Mobility Summit 2021 will navigate the key themes that will shape the future of mobility. The complimentary two-day online summit on July 14-15, 2021, will bring together industry thought leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators on a single digital platform. It will feature curated webinars, insightful panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities.

The futurists, analysts, and consultants at Frost & Sullivan will provide a comprehensive analysis of the transformative global forces that are redefining the future of mobility, including connectivity, autonomous driving, mobility services (including shared) and electrification.

For more information and to register for Intelligent Mobility 2021, please visit: http://frost.ly/5t0

Be part of this exciting event featuring panel discussions and industry presentations across seven thematic areas:

Skateboard Architecture, Solid-State Battery and Electric Vehicles

In Search of Appropriate Business Models—Connectivity of Vehicles

Transition from L2.5 to L5 Autonomy

Circular Economy Trends in the Automotive Industry

Developments in Electric 2W Industry in APAC

Developments in Commercial Vehicles by 2025

Innovations in Last-Mile Delivery

List of Keynote Speakers:

Keynote: Transformative Trends Shaping Future of Mobility in Next Decade

Vivek Vaidya, Associate Partner, Mobility Practice, Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan

Keynote: Practical and Sustainable Pathways to Carbon Neutrality

Yoshihiro Sawa, President, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Keynote: Trends Catching Momentum in 2021

Pierre Loing, Vice President, Global Product Strategy & Planning, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Keynote: What Can We Look Forward to Beyond 2021?

Yoshifumi Kato, Senior Executive Officer, CTO, Denso Corporation

Keynote: Cross-domain Computing Solutions for Next Decade

Dr. Edwin Liebemann, Senior Managing Officer, Regional President of Cross-Domain Computing Solutions, Japan, Bosch

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

