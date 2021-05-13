MobileSmith Health Establishes Product Advisory Board

Group comprised of nationally-recognized healthcare thought leaders to provide insight and direction on company’s software products

RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced the establishment of its Product Advisory Board (PAB). The PAB will provide advice to the executive management team on the company’s software products, including feedback on features and capabilities, audience targeting, competition, major industry trends and other related issues.



“At MobileSmith, we strive to ensure our products are effective in bridging the gap between providers and patients, and patients and their health. The establishment of the Product Advisory Board gives us an unmatched insight from the doctors, nurses, patient advocates and other hospital staff who are on the frontlines of healthcare,“ said Les Jordan, MobileSmith Health’s chief product and strategy officer. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Board Members as a part of our team, and look forward to their invaluable feedback as we enhance and expand MobileSmith Health’s Integrated Ecosystem.”

The initial members of the PAB include:

Russell C. Langan, MD, FACS – Surgeon Representative. Langan currently serves as the Chief of Surgical Oncology & Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery for Saint Barnabas Medical Center as well as the CEO of Langan Oncologic Consulting.



Rhonda Collins, DNP, RN, FAAN – OR Nurse Representative. Collins currently serves as the Chief Nursing Officer at Vocera Communications and has held that role since 2014.



Cindy Geoghegan – Patient Representative. Geoghegan founded Patient and Partners LLC in 2009 as a consulting firm committed to patient-focused outcomes, and currently serves as the Principal.



To learn more about MobileSmith Health’s Product Advisory Board, or its Integrated Ecosystem of interoperable, EMR‐integrated mobile health products and services, visit the website.

Story continues

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company’s health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are – on their mobile devices – to extend a provider’s ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track and engage the patients that use them.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tom Testa

617-872-0184

tom@andersoni.com



