This mobile ventanita brings coffee and politics to Miami early voting sites

Election season in Miami just isn’t the same without gathering at the ventanita to talk politics — with sweet pastelitos and strong Cuban coffee help wash down disagreements.

Since coronavirus has made gathering at Miami’s walk-up coffee windows verboten, one group is bringing the ventanitas to the heart of the political discussion.

A mobile ventanita will pop up at several polling locations throughout Miami-Dade county the next two weekends, with free pastelitos and cafecito to encourage early voting while keeping voters caffeinated.

“It doesn’t matter if you voted Democrat or Republican, everyone’s getting pastelitos and cafecito,” said Ana Sofia Pelaez, co-founder of the Miami Freedom Project, which collaborated on the initiative.

Ventanita & Vote will offer Cuban coffee from Orlando-based Dos Alas Latin Coffee and guava pastelitos from Pastelito Papi, usually sold out of the Coconut Grove restaurant Ariete, at the Shenandoah Regional Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24. There will also be Cuban Calzones through another collaboration between Brickell’s Stanzione 187 pizza shop Edge Steak & Bar’s Aaron Brooks.

Several organizations collaborated with the Miami Freedom Project for the mobile ventanita, including chef-activist José André’s World Central Kitchen, When We All Vote and the Latino Victory Foundation.

The ventanita will pop up at South Dade Regional Library on Oct. 25, Coral Gables Oct. 31 and West Kendall Regional Library on Nov. 1, during early voting.

Pelaez said Miami’s ventanitas are an important part of Miami’s culture, especially at election time.

“It’s a place where people have this conversation in real time. It’s the original Facebook,” Pelaez said. “The idea is to turn early voting into a cultural event.”

Ventanita & Vote

Shenandoah Regional Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24.

South Dade Regional Library 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 25

Coral Gables 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 31

West Kendall Regional Library on Nov. 1 10 a.m.-2 p.m.