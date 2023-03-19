Mobile users to get emergency alert in nationwide test on April 23

David Hughes, PA Political Editor
·3 min read

A siren-like emergency warning message will be sent by the Government to mobile phone users across the UK next month to test a new public alert system.

Phone users will be unable to use other features on their devices unless they acknowledge the alert, due to be sent on Sunday April 23.

The system – modelled after similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan – is intended to be used in life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires.

The alerts on St George’s Day will appear on the home screens of people’s phones, accompanied by a loud warning sound and vibration.

The scheme will initially focus on the most serious severe weather-related events, with the ability to get a message to 90% of mobile users within the relevant area in an emergency.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alerts system, to deal with a wide range of threats – from flooding to wildfires.

Downing Street
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said the scheme would improve national resilience (James Manning/PA)

“It will revolutionise our ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger, and help us keep people safe.

“As we’ve seen in the US and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save a life.”

People who do not wish to receive the alerts will be able to opt out in their device settings, but officials hope the life-saving potential of the messages means that users will keep them on.

Winter weather Jan 14th 2023
The system could be used to warn of severe flooding (Ben Birchall/PA)

The alerts will only ever come from the Government or emergency services, and they will include the details of the area affected, and provide instructions about how best to respond.

The Cabinet Office said the alerts are secure, free to receive, and one-way, insisting they do not reveal anyone’s location or collect personal data.

Tests of the service have already taken place in East Suffolk and Reading.

The scheme could eventually be expanded to cover terrorist incidents, but officials acknowledged that much more information about how the alerts system operates in the UK would be needed before that could happen in response to a fast-moving attack.

Winter Hill moorland fire
The scheme could warn people about wildfires in their area (Danny Lawson/PA)

National Fire Chiefs Council chairman Mark Hardingham said: “Together with every fire and rescue service in the country, I’m looking forward to having emergency alerts available to help us to do our jobs and to help communities in the event of emergencies.

“We’ve seen this type of system in action elsewhere across the world and we look forward to having the facility here in the UK – by working together with fire services and partners, we want this system to help us to help you be as safe as you can if a crisis does hit.”

The Environment Agency’s Caroline Douglas, the executive director for flood and coastal erosion risk management, said: “Being able to communicate warnings in a timely and accurate manner during incidents is really important to help people take action to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbours.”

Latest Stories

  • Will Fox News settle the Dominion defamation lawsuit? First Amendment experts aren’t so sure

    Has the voting machine company at the centre of right-wing conspiracy theories met the extremely high bar for proving defamation by the press? Maybe, but the network says losing the case would be a blow to all media, Alex Woodward reports

  • How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia

    Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week highlighted China’s aspirations for a greater role on the world stage. The flurry of developments — which followed China's brokering of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations and its release of what it calls a “peace plan” for Ukraine — came as the Biden administration watches warily Beijing's moves to assert itself more forcefully in international affairs.

  • Florida’s century-old Sunshine Laws under duress as DeSantis tries to redefine them

    “We’re heading into dark times, and this is Sunshine Week.’’ — Michael Barfield, open government advocate

  • Hunter Biden Sues Repair Shop Owner Over Handling of Laptop

    (Bloomberg) -- Hunter Biden is suing the owner of a computer repair shop where he allegedly dropped off his infamous laptop, claiming the man improperly copied and helped disseminate his personal data.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsCredit Suisse’s Fate Rests in the

  • Kamloops councillors unite against mayor's perceived 'chaotic' and 'unpredictable' behaviour

    Kamloops city council gathered at city hall on Friday afternoon to deliver a joint statement condemning the mayor's actions in recent months. "While we, all eight city councillors, would prefer to be performing the job that we've been elected to do by our citizens, we instead find ourselves again combating the chaotic and unpredictable behaviour of our mayor that leads to confusion and misinformation," Coun. Katie Neustater read from a collective statement. This comes after the mayor shuffled co

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene adds defunding ongoing DOJ Trump investigations to list of hard-right demands to avoid fiscal crisis

    Conservatives already had a long list of steep demands in exchange for funding the government. Interfering in an ongoing investigation is a new one.

  • Canada: Teen kills two officers on duty in Edmonton

    Police were responding to a domestic call when a 16-year-old opened fire, killing two officers.

  • Texas doctor removed from Senate committee after calling trans people 'paedophiles'

    A Texas doctor advising a committee in the state Senate has been removed from the committee after repeatedly calling trans people 'paedophiles'Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs

  • Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack

    A retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison. Larry Brock, 55, of Grapevine, Texas, joined other rioters on the Senate floor only minutes after then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators and their staff evacuated the chamber to escape the mob attacking the building on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge John Bates also sentenced Brock to two years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

  • Slovakia to send 13 MiG jets to Ukraine

    Slovakia will donate all 13 of its MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine, becoming the second Nato member after Poland to pledge the fighter jets despite the Kremlin warning they would be "destroyed".

  • Jan. 6 Footage Aired by Tucker Carlson Without Review, Say Capitol Police

    Capitol Police general counsel “was shown only one” of the nearly 40 clips aired by Tucker Carlson

  • Pierre Poilievre outlines affordable housing strategy if elected PM

    Speaking in Vancouver on Friday, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre outline his strategy for how he'd tackle the issue of affordable housing if he were elected prime minister in the next federal election. He mentioned converting unused government buildings into affordable housing and linking cities' infrastructure dollars to the number of houses it allows to be built.

  • Calling voting a fundamental right, KS Court of Appeals rules restrictions face high bar

    The Kansas Court of Appeals cited a 2019 decision by the Kansas Supreme Court that upheld abortion access under the state constitution.

  • Dead fish clog Australian river

    STORY: It follows fish deaths in the same area in 2018 and 2019 where up to a million fish died from poor water flow, poor water quality, and sudden temperature changes.The NSW Department of Planning and Environment's water division said on Twitter that "dissolved oxygen levels remain a concern for fish health" in the area."There is a large number of fish deaths (predominantly Bony Herring) in the Darling River between Lake Wetherell and Menindee township," the agency said on Friday.Hundreds of thousands of dead fish had been found in the river, and state fisheries officers had been sent to the area to assess the issue, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Saturday (March 18).

  • Boris Johnson’s ‘bombshell’ that will ‘exonerate him from partygate’

    Boris Johnson is preparing to unveil “bombshell” evidence that he believes will exonerate him over partygate, according to his allies.

  • Saskatchewan's top judge stepping down in August

    Saskatchewan Chief Justice Robert Richards says he will be stepping down from his roles as a Saskatchewan Court of Appeal judge and the province's chief justice this summer. Justice Richards will be ending both roles effective Aug. 31, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Law Courts on Friday. Richards has served as a judge for Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal since 2004. He was appointed chief justice of Saskatchewan in 2013. "It has been an honour and a great privilege to serve the

  • Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law the nation's first explicit ban on abortion pills since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Gordon, a Republican, signed the bill Friday night while allowing a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature. The pills are already banned in 13 states that have blanket bans on all forms of abortion, and 15 states already have limited access to abortion pills. Until now, however, no state

  • Yukon First Nation declares state of emergency over opioids 'terrorizing' community

    MAYO, YUKON — A small Yukon First Nation says it's dealing with an "opioid emergency" that is terrorizing citizens and families with violence, crime, overdoses and death. The First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun in Mayo, 400 kilometres north of Whitehorse, declared a state of emergency Thursday and called for a meeting with the Yukon government, the RCMP and the Village of Mayo to develop an action plan to protect its members. The declaration says the "emergency must be addressed immediately in order

  • Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from Freedom Convoy

    After policing the Freedom Convoy, the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show — including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines. Briefing notes obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information laws also point to security pressures to protect leaders in Ottawa and detail the challenges that arose from the fact the protests had no clear leadership. The force compiled the documents before six top RCMP officials, includi

  • KY education chief, recently criticized by GOP, decries ‘terrifying’ anti-LGBTQ bills

    In a statement speaking out against legislation rushed forward by Republicans, Kentucky’s top education leader said the state Department of Education will hold a summit in support of LGBTQIA+ people and youth.