Mobile TV Market is Poised to Attain a CAGR Of 8.0% by 2032 | Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis

Companies Profiled in mobile TV market are AT&T, Inc., Comcast Corporation, MobiTV, Inc., Sky plc, Charter Communications, Verizon Communications, Inc., Bell Canada, Orange S.A, Bharti Airtel, and Consolidated Communications

NEWARK, Del, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the mobile TV market is poised to attain a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The mobile TV market is anticipated to garner a revenue of around US$ 12.6 Billion by 2022 and reach US$ 30 Billion by 2032. The skyrocketing demand for mobile TV is primarily attributed to the increasing use of smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets, as well as rising internet usage worldwide.

The increasing use of smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets, as well as expanding internet consumption, is the primary driver driving mobile TV market growth. In addition, there has been a surge in demand for premium sports, movies, and entertainment content via Video on Demand (VoD) services, which is also contributing to the growth of the mobile TV market.

The increased production of TV-enabled mobile handsets has also increased the adoption of free-to-air services in developing countries. 5G broadcasts provide consumers with fast data speeds and media consumption capabilities, enhancing the whole mobile TV experience. As a result, the development of 5G broadcast services is a factor contributing to mobile TV market growth. Other reasons such as increased disposable income and consumer spending on leisure and entertainment activities, as well as easy access and inexpensive installation costs, are expected to propel the mobile TV market even further.

The pay TV service sector accounted for more than half of the mobile TV market in Asia Pacific, and its share is likely to grow throughout the forecast period. Due to the expanding number of TV-enabled mobile devices, people in Asia Pacific are increasingly adopting free-to-air services. The increased investment in LTE networks, as well as the expanding economic power of emerging nations, is likely to be the primary drivers of mobile TV market adoption across Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Mobile TV Market Competitive Landscape -- AT&T, Inc., Comcast Corporation, MobiTV, Inc., Sky plc, Charter Communications, Verizon Communications, Inc., Bell Canada, Orange S.A, Bharti Airtel, and Consolidated Communications are some of the prominent competitors in the mobile TV market.

Mobile TV Market Key Segments

By Service Type:

  • Free to air

  • Pay TV

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Mobile TV Market Recent Developments

CommScope and Kaltura will collaborate in November 2020 to provide mobile TV maret services to communication service providers and media enterprises globally. The integrated solutions would use AWS's capability to create a simplified cloud platform for clients establishing large-scale mobile TV services, from planning through delivery, deployment, and implementation, as well as continuous growth. AWS enables video providers to improve operational flexibility and resilience while also benefiting from streamlined resource and cost structures.

Brightcove paid USD 15 million in cash and shares in April 2019 to purchase Ooyala's online video platform business. Ooyala is a provider of cloud video technology. Brightcove's position as a market leader in online video is strengthened by the strategic purchase. Ooyala's OVP clients have now joined the list of enterprises that collaborate with Brightcove as a result of this transaction.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology

Finance Cloud Market - The finance cloud market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 23.67 Billion in the year 2022to reach a valuation of US$ 90.11 Billion by 2032.

Optoelectronic Development Tools Market - The optoelectronic development tools market is likely to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 16.49 Billion in 2032, from US$ 6.24 Billion in 2022.

Data Conversion Services Market - The data conversion services market is likely to register a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a data conversion services market share of US$ 540795.08 Million in 2032, from US$ 38927.79 Million in 2022.

Telecom Power Systems Market - The telecom power systems market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period. The telecom power systems market is currently valued at US$ 4.53 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 12.03 Bn by 2032.

Portable Monitor Market - The portable monitor market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 24.13% during the forecast period. The portable monitor market is currently valued at US$ 212.84 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 1,848.51 Mn by 2032.

