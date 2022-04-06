'Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Revealed Chronicle' Drops 'EPISODE DEVISE' on YouTube

After teasing the new Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Revealed Chronicles CG anime earlier last month, the official Gundam.info YouTube channel has now dropped the first six-and-a-half-minute episode titled "EPISODE DEVISE," unveiling Setsuna's latest version of his formidable Exia.

Unlike the other anime arcs in the franchise, Revealed Chronicles will not be a full anime, instead, creating snippets of CG action that shine more light on previously undiscussed anecdotes, including the mystery behind the GN Drive and its missing link with the massively powerful Double Drive. Each mini-episode will revolve around one of these stories that set out to fill some of the plot gaps plaguing the original two seasons of Gundam 00. Setsuna aside, his other Celestial Being teammates will also receive new mechs to fight in, such as Lockon Stratos.

Revealed Chronicle brings back original Gundam 00 director Seiji Mizushima and reunites him with the rest of his crew, including screenwriter Yosuke Kuroda, sci-fi writer Tomohiro Chiba, character designer Yun Kouga, musical director Masafumi Mami, and mechanical designers Kentake Ebikawa and Takayuki Yanase.

Of course, there will also be Gunpla releases to accompany Revealed Chronicles, including a Devise Exia that'll launch in October as part of Bandai's Metal Build collection.

