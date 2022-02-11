Mobile Pricing Trends Report 2021 Featuring 45 Mobile Operators
Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: 2021 Trends in Mobile Pricing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the publisher provides a summary of some of the trends it has come across during everyday research undertaking in the year of 2021. The report covers examples for the covered topics, a total of 45 mobile operators' are covered
Trend 1 - Inclusion of increased value-added services
Trend 2 - Expansion of 5G services
Operators launches of 5G services across the world
5G being made available to more customers i.e. prepaid,
5G access to expanded to more postpaid plans
5G is rolled out by MVNOs and sub-brands
5G coverage expansion
Trend 3 - More flexibility when purchasing a new device
Trend 4 - Rewarding the customer
Trend 5 - New players entering the market
MNOs
MVNOs
Sub-brands
Trend 6 - Innovative offers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo1zda
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900