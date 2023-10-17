Mobile phone theft: Conference aims to make phones harder to steal

Recent figures show 57,174 phones were stolen in London alone over 12 months

Phone companies are to meet London's mayor and the Met Police commissioner to discuss how smartphones can be designed to make them harder to steal.

Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, Nokia and the phone networks are set to attend the conference at City Hall.

The aim is to focus on how they can work with the police and mayor's team to find the best deterrent.

Recent figures show 57,174 phones were stolen in London alone over a 12-month period, an average of 157 per day.

The statistics, from the Met Police, show from September 2022 until August this year, there was a 28% increase in mobile phone robbery and a 22% rise in theft of mobile phones.

Over five years, there has been a 73% rise in mobile phone thefts in the capital, from 26,322 to 45,469.

City Hall said existing security measures, including pin, fingerprint and facial ID, were not deterring criminals from stealing mobile phones and selling them on in a "lucrative underground criminal market".

Measures to be discussed include:

Improving location tracing

Taking action to stop stolen mobile phones being re-registered for services provided by Apple, Google Play, Samsung and other online stores

Exploring steps that could prevent stolen devices from being used outside the UK

Ways to make it harder for phones to be broken up and used for parts

The meeting is also set to look at ways to prevent identity fraud whereby criminals use stolen phones to access electronic payment apps, bank accounts and other personal information.

'Vicious circle'

Mr Khan said it was currently "far too easy and profitable for criminals to repurpose and sell on stolen phones" and "that must change".

"The commissioner and I are now working closely with mobile phone industry to develop innovative and technological solutions that make a stolen phone far less desirable and usable by thieves," he added.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the force was using data and tech to target hotspots "but until we design out the ability for phones to be used in the way they currently are, we will be stuck in a vicious circle.

"Key mobile phone players have a huge part to play in crushing this criminal market, and this meeting is a really important step forward."

Hamish MacLeod, chief executive of Mobile UK, the trade association for the UK's mobile network operators, said phones already had several capabilities to deter theft, including allowing users "to track and disable mobile handsets".

Nevertheless, he said he welcomed the opportunity to discuss other measures, such as prioritising mobile theft and prosecutions.

How to prevent your mobile phone from being stolen:

Thieves often target people who are distracted, so keeping valuables hidden ensures you are more alert

Be aware of your surroundings when you are out and about

Stay alert when walking along the road for criminals who might use bikes, mopeds or e-scooters to snatch valuables

Try not to walk along with your phone or valuables on show

Plan your route and use forms of transport that others are using, while also avoiding shortcuts in isolated places

Register your phone with property registers like Immobilise.com to make it easier to reunite you with your phone if it is stolen

If your mobile phone is stolen get it blocked by calling your network service

Source: City Hall / Met Police

