Mobile Mapping Systems Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The mobile mapping systems market might register a CAGR of 21. 77% over the forecast period. The rapid acceptance of satellite mapping technology and its seamless integration into smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices are driving the market’s growth.

New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Mapping Systems Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373293/?utm_source=GNW


Smart cities rapidly expanded due to increased urbanization and supported government initiatives worldwide. A smart city can only exist with a 3D map. With the support of 3D city modeling, autonomous navigation, traffic, disaster management, digitizing roadway property, and pollution reduction, mobile mapping technology for smart cities aims to improve quality of life by optimizing resources and maintaining sustainability. Smartphone and internet usage played critical roles in data management and access.

Further, mobile navigation geographic information system (GIS) for environmental monitoring is increasingly used in monitoring the environment. Environmental researchers are employing mobile mapping GIS tools to help with storm and hurricane forecasting and monitoring. The NASA-funded research project on ecological monitoring and natural resource management drives revenue growth in the mobile mapping sector.

Mobile mapping systems are used for various applications, including developing indoor maps for pedestrian navigation, high-definition (HD) maps for autonomous vehicles, asset and infrastructure management, ariel surveys, pipeline surveys, hydrographic surveys, dredging, and offshore positioning/drilling operations.

The emergence of on-demand deployment systems is an inflection point in the mobile mapping market, as high levels of flexibility and accuracy at low initial costs are offered (users are charged on a monthly/quarterly basis). Companies offer subscription-based models to counter the need for perpetual user licenses.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a rapid restructuring of the IT industry, with firms shifting to remote labor. During the pandemic, the mobile mapping market grew considerably. Several businesses and agencies used mobile mapping data for visualization and geospatial analytics to restrict the spread of the disease. Dashboards were used to display geospatial data. Some of these dashboards and applications received data changes in near-real time.

Key Market Trends

Imaging Services Segment to Dominate the Market

Satellite imagery and GIS systems enable security and law enforcement agencies to identify hot spots and other trends and patterns for crime mapping. Accurate detection of spatial concentrations of crime and timely mapping of crime locations help law enforcement identify the concentration of crimes in space and time, thus providing important information for crime reduction efforts.
Such imagery helps provide efficiency and speed of analysis in this application, allowing analysts to overlay other datasets, such as census demographics and locations of stores, banks, and schools. This helps security department administrators understand the underlying causes of crime and devise strategies. These strategies include allocating police officers and dispatching them to emergencies.
However, there is an increase in the demand for advanced remote sensing techniques, which can provide color and panchromatic image processing services, along with the ability to sharpen the image with data fusion, enhancements, georeferencing, mosaicing, and color/grayscale balancing.
Furthermore, current developments in the market studied aim to monitor water bodies. For instance, the challenge of illegal fishing and trafficking led to the need to find anomalies in oceans. According to Nature Ecology & Evolution researchers, illegal fishing may constitute up to 30% of the total fisheries in some regions, such as the western and central Pacific oceans.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) statistics highlight the global impact of unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Global IUU fishing is estimated to represent up to 26 million metric tons of fish caught annually (equivalent to USD 10 billion-USD 23 billion). DigitalGlobe and Planet collaborated on one such project to identify illicit activities. The partnership aims at spotting illegal trans-shipments of fisheries.

Asia Pacific to Register Fastest Growth

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives for satellite imaging are attracting investment from foreign and domestic players, along with product launches are driving the market’s growth in the region.
In March 2022, Emesent, an Australia-based independent drone mapping business, announced the release of its latest Hovermap ST autonomous drone LiDAR mapping and surveying payload. Emesent’s LiDAR payloads use a technology known as simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), in which a drone produces a map while simultaneously localizing itself inside that map.
The fast GDP expansion in Asia-Pacific countries led to infrastructure modernization programs such as mass public transit networks and innovative city projects, increasing demand for mobile mapping technologies.
Yinchuan, China, is one of the region’s most advanced smart cities, with practically all infrastructure linked into a single system. For instance, the Fonda platform used in Yinchuan smart city combines a 3D map to locate the nodes and lamps in the latest map and integrates various other applications. Moreover, market players in the region are launching developed solutions.
For instance, in June 2022, Grab Holdings Limited announced the introduction of GrabMaps. This new enterprise solution enables the firm to capitalize annually on the USD 1.0 billion market potential for mapping and location-based services in Southeast Asia. GrabMaps was first established for internal usage to answer Grab’s demand for a more hyperlocal solution to power its operations.
Rapid mobile device manufacturing significantly decreased the cost of scanners, cameras, and other components, making location-based services more affordable for SMEs and private individuals.

Competitive Landscape

The growing presence of big players in the mobile mapping industry is expected to intensify competitive rivalry during the forecast period. Incumbents, such as Google Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, and Topcon Corporation, considerably influence the overall market. ?Large companies are expending significant resources on R&D operations to protect their position and drive innovation in the market. ?High barriers to exit, growing levels of firm concentration, and market penetration are some of the significant characteristics influencing the competition in the market. ?Overall, the intensity of competitive rivalry remains moderately high, mainly driven by the strong presence of players involved in the market studied.

In September 2022, Drivewyze, the connected truck services provider and operator of North America’s largest public-private weigh station bypass network, announced real-time, in-cab traffic alerts in collaboration with INRIX, a transportation analytics and connected vehicle services provider, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Pennsylvania joins Ohio, New Jersey, and North Carolina in providing in-state alerts that offer audio and visual indicators of upcoming traffic delays, congestion, and incidents.

In May 2022, Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, announced the introduction of the reality capture mobile mapping system Leica Pegasus TRK, introducing artificial intelligence, autonomous workflows, and long-range mobile mapping for applications in asset management, road construction, critical infrastructure, oil, gas, and electricity industries. The system is ideal for creating high-definition base maps for autonomous vehicles.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373293/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourt

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis