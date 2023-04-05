Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the mobile learning market are Upside Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., Dell Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Skillsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Promethean World Ltd.

, City & Guilds Kineo, Adobe Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Epic Learning Group, Allen Interactions Inc., GLAD Solutions, LAS (LearningAge Solutions Ltd), and Oxagile.



The global mobile learning market grew from $53.94 billion in 2022 to $69.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The mobile learning market is expected to grow to $199.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.2%.



The mobile learning market includes revenues earned by entities by providing enhanced learning engagement and uptake while lowering the cost of learning programs .The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Mobile learning refers to an approach of accessing learning content through mobile devices.It is a learning that can take place anywhere and at any time and is supported by mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, that learners utilize to access the information over the internet.



Students may use M-learning to study given lessons, watch video lectures, and take examinations directly from their smartphones.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mobile learning market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the mobile learning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main software solutions in mobile learning include content development, portable LMS, mobile content authoring, M-enablement, mobile and video-based courseware, e-books, interactive assessments, and others.The content development solutions refer to a system, which is used for drafting relevant mobile learning materials and involves the creation, edition, manipulation, and maintenance of the mobile learning content to provide a knowledgeable base to the users.



These solutions are used in corporate learning, in-class learning, online-on-the-job training, simulation-based learning, and other applications.



The enhanced demand for digital education is expected to drive the mobile learning market.The demand for digital education is growing due to increased mobility, learning convenience and flexibility, interactive and collaborative learning, rising adoption of digitization by educational institutions, and others.



Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, digital education played an important role in keeping the students connected to education.This enhanced demand for digital education will drive demand for mobile learning as it is an essential part of digital education that helps to enable the easy learning process through mobile devices anywhere and at any time using the internet.



For instance, according to the 2021 Impact Report of Coursera, a US-based online education company, Coursera’s total number of enrolments for online learning increased from 76 million in 2019 to 143 million in 2020.It further increased to 189 million in 2021, leading to year-on-year growth of 32%.



It indicates that the demand for digital education is growing and it is a global phenomenon. Thus, the enhanced demand for digital education will drive the growth of the mobile learning market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile learning market.Technological advancements in mobile learning refer to the use of emerging interactive technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the learning process.



These technologically advanced mobile learning solutions pledge to a better-enhanced way of teaching and reshaping the learning system.These are easy and flexible to execute and learn with an interactive experience for users.



Key players are focusing on offering advanced mobile learning solutions to strengthen their market position.For example, in May 2022, Hatch Kids, a metaverse and AR/VR creative platform for young learners was launched by Camp K12, an ed-tech firm establishing a worldwide online school for 21st-century skills.



Hatch Kids is a free online 3D creative platform for children aged 6 to 18 to create, write, and publish 3D games, AR apps, interactive VR environments, and metaverse experiences. A smartphone or other flat screen can be used for this platform to learn coding by building games and apps without any prior experience, resulting in more interactive and case-based learning.



In June 2021, Skillsoft Corp, a US-based educational technology firm acquired Pluma Inc for $22 million.The acquisition expands Skillsoft’s Leadership Development portfolio, adds a new modality to its blended learning strategy, and gives the company an entry into personalized coaching.



Pluma Inc is a US-based online and mobile talent retention and professional development tool that provides professional coaching.



The countries covered in the mobile learning market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



