Mobile Financial Services in India and China, 2020 - Expert Assessment of the 29 Largest Applications

Financial Services Review Asia 2020 is an initiative study of mobile financial services in India and China for individuals. These countries have the largest population and their GDPs are rated No. 1 and No. 3 in the world. The study aims at defining the new developments at the markets with the largest number of financial service consumers and the most robust economy to promote best practice adoption in any country.
In each country, the publisher studied top 50 applications in the Finance category - the most popular Google Play Store services according to Usage Rank by SimilarWeb (India) and app rating in the Finance category in the most visited stores in China - Tencent My App Store.
After that, the publisher categorized them and excluded monitoring services, password generation, news, lottery and investment apps requiring opening a brokerage account. Finally, the publisher selected 29 applications with the largest market impact based on expert assessment and opinions of UX specialists in certain countries.
To understand the context of services better, the publisher conducted detailed interviews with the agents, studied the legislation, infrastructure and cultural features of each of these countries. It resulted in a layout of user tasks further implemented in the application study.
The publisher designed market maps of India and China, gathered a video case base of user solutions of 29 services and defined 130 best practices explained in this report and on the best practice map.
Key Topics Covered
Key Results of the Study
Market Map of India
Market Map of China
Infrastructure and Legislation Features
Cultural Features
Review of Key Services in India and China
Best Practices
Research Methods
About
Companies Mentioned
DBS Mobile
Kotak
ICICI
Axis Bank
YONO SBI
Airtel
PhonePe
PayTM
MobiKwik
Amazon
Pockets
KreditBee
LazyPay
CRED
MyWay
Wizely
Splitwise
Google Pay
Agricultural Bank of China
China Merchants Bank
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Bank Of China
China Construction Bank
WeBank
Alipay
Dai Bao
Ping An House Keeper
Union Pay
