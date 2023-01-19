The mobile ECG devices market is projected to reach US$ 2,457.66 million by 2028 from US$ 1,770.35 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Factors such as increase in geriatric population and rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases and heart-related conditions are driving the market growth. However, stringent regulatory requirements and technical issues hamper the market growth.

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile ECG Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Modality, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382139/?utm_source=GNW
The mobile ECG devices market in APAC is growing at a significant pace.

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Heart-Related Conditions

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) continue to be the most significant cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide.CVDs affect heart and blood vessels, and include coronary heart disease, arrhythmias, and other conditions.

Unhealthy diet is one of the most important lifestyle factors that lead to cardiovascular diseases. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising need to continuously monitor the ECG levels of patients’ hearts to provide accurate analysis help improve the effectiveness of the treatments.

The growing prevalence of arrhythmia and other CVDs create demand for improved diagnostic methods.ECG systems are the most effective instruments for detecting arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythm), coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, previous heart attack, and other conditions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide, with 17.9 million deaths caused in the world each year; moreover, 30 million people suffer from stroke every year. According to the American Heart Association, ~19.1 million people died due to CVDs globally in 2020 and 244.1 million people were living with ischemic heart disease in 2020.

As per the estimates of the center for disease control and prevention, in the US CVDs were the underlying cause of death and accounted for ~ 697,000 deaths that is 1 in every 5 deaths. Coronary Artery disease is one of the most common heart diseases killing 382,820 people in 2020 in the US, and about 20.1 million adults aged 20 and older have CAD (about 7.2%) in 2020. More than 130 million people, i.e., 45.1% of the US population, are projected to have a type of CVD by 2035. Furthermore, the European Society of Cardiology reported that atrial fibrillation is a commonly found condition in the region, and the patients suffering from atrial fibrillation are at a five-time greater risk of getting a stroke. According to the center for disease control and prevention, it is estimated that 12.1 million people in the United States will have atrial fibrillation in 2030. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high cholesterol and smoking habits are the key risk factors for heart diseases, and ~47% of people in the US suffer from one of these risk factors.

Furthermore, the launch of the door-to-balloon (D2B) time initiative and “Mission: Lifeline” by the American College of Cardiology and AHA has propelled the demand from hospitals for Bluetooth-enabled, 12-lead ECG monitors and wireless solutions.Along with the increasing incidence of these problems and the need to reduce hospital stays of patients, which otherwise require a long-term care, there is a surge in demand for mobile ECG devices.

Mobile ECG devices are inexpensive, disposable, and easy to use as compared to traditional ECG equipment. Therefore, the rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and other heart-related conditions is driving mobile ECG device market growth.

Based on modality, the mobile ECG devices market is segmented into handheld, pen, band, others.The handheld segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

However, the band segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2022–2028.Based on type, the mobile ECG devices market is bifurcated into monitoring ECG systems and diagnostics ECG systems.

The monitoring ECG systems segment led the market in 2021 and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.Based on end user, the mobile ECG devices market is segmented into personal users, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory services.

The personal users segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The mobile ECG devices market, based on type, is bifurcated into monitoring ECG systems and diagnostics ECG systems.In 2021, the monitoring ECG systems segment held a larger share of the market.

Moreover, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 5.4% during 2022 to 2028.

The mobile ECG devices market, based on end users, is segmented into personal users, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory services.The personal users segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Also, the personal users segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest market share during the 2022-2028 due to the factors such as increasing incidence of heart diseases including CVD, stroke and others, presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, government support.In addition, the growing incidences of heart disease and its risk have led to the growth of the market indirectly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups. As per the given facts, in every 36 seconds, one person dies from cardiovascular disease, and 1 in every 4 deaths is because of heart disease, i.e., approximately 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year. Due to the growing risk of heart disease, various initiatives are taking place. For instance, to prevent, manage, and reduce the risk factors associated with heart disease and stroke, CDC’s Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention (DHDSP) supports state, local, and tribal. Along with DHDSP, the Division of Diabetes Translation also supports all 50 states and the District of Columbia to address the serious national health problems of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the butterfly needle market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National government documents statistical databases and market reports, News articles, press releases, and web-casts specific to the companies operating in the market are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the mobile ECG devices market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382139/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Bruce Boudreau should walk away from Vancouver

    In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119 on Monday without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise. Holiday shot 13 of 19 overall and 5 of

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against