Mobile Computing Devices Market Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Is Expected to Grasp USD 4.70 Billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research
·9 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The market has grown significantly over the past few years due to the expanding use of mobile computing devices across various end-use sectors. As they bridge the gap between conventional laptops, PCs, and tablets, they are available with a wide variety of capabilities, which is driving a growth in the usage of mobile computing devices

SEATTLE, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on “Global Mobile Computing Devices Market” published by Data Bridge Market research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The market insights covered in the Mobile Computing Devices report simplify managing marketing of goods and services effectively. Here, the market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges where each of these parameters is studied scrupulously. All the data and statistics provided in this market report are backed up by the latest and proven tools and techniques such as swot analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. With the latest and updated market insights mentioned in the report, businesses can concentrate to enhance their marketing, promotional, and sales strategies.

Global mobile computing devices market was valued at USD 4.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.79 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Download Sample to Understand the Complete Structure of the Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mobile-computing-devices-market

The market for mobile computing devices across the globe is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate over the next few years. Emerging technologies, declining consumer electronics prices, industrialization, and government initiatives are all credited with this. Additionally, emerging markets provide a sizable pool of potential customers, drawing in international firms. Additionally, the electronics industry in China is anticipated to expand significantly, while the IT and telecommunications sectors in India are flourishing. These factors contribute to expanding the mobile computing devices market over the forecasted timeline.

The market has grown significantly over the past few years due to the expanding use of Mobile Computing Devices across various end-use sectors. As they bridge the gap between conventional laptops, PCs, and tablets, they are available with a wide variety of capabilities, which is driving a growth in the usage of mobile computing devices. Devices with features like cloud connectivity, mobility, and expanded portability are also considerably boosting the market for mobile computing devices. As a result, mobile computing devices are being accepted widely, for a variety of uses, across all age groups, and are expected to grow significantly in during the forecast period.

Opportunities:

The surge in Funding and Technological Advancements

The increasing level of funds by the organizations for research and development activities is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the mobile computing devices market's growth rate in the future. Additionally, the growing number of technological advancement by market players further offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

The Top Players Analysed in the Report are:-

  • Acer Inc. (Taiwan),

  • Apple Inc. (U.S.),

  • HTC Corporation (Taiwan),

  • Google Inc. (U.S.),

  • Dell Inc. (U.S.),

  • Sony Corporation (Japan),

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc., (Taiwan),

  • Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.),

  • Accenture (Ireland),

  • FUJITSU (Japan),

  • Lenovo (China),

  • Barnes & Noble, Inc. (U.S.),

  • HP Development Company, L.P. (U.S.),

  • Microsoft (U.S.) and Samsung (South Korea)

Access Full PDF Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-mobile-computing-devices-market

Recent Developments

  • In July 2021, The CT45 and CT45 XP mobile computers have been introduced, according to Honeywell International, Inc. These portable computers are multifunctional productivity aids that facilitate the swift sorting, picking, and delivery of online orders by employees. These mobile devices include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s IoT mobile solutions and support Android 13.

  • In October 2021, Antuit.ai was purchased by Zebra Technologies for an undisclosed sum. Zebra Technologies is a manufacturer or provider of numerous technologies used to sense, analyse, and respond in real-time. Zebra Technologies' growing retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) software portfolio is aided by this acquisition. Antuit.ai provides top-tier retail and consumer product firms with digital solutions that aid in business transformation.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

  • The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

  • Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

  • The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

  • The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Global Mobile Computing Devices Market Scope:

Type

  • Smartphones

  • Tablets

  • Laptops

  • Wearable Devices

  • Others

 End User

  • Consumer

  • Industrial

  • IT and Telecommunications

  • Manufacturing

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Defence and Government

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Browse More about This Premium Research Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-computing-devices-market

Mobile Computing Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The mobile computing devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Mobile computing devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the mobile computing devices market because of the rising usages of mobile devices along with growing number of technological advancement within the region. Moreover, the prevalence of improves technology infrastructure in U.S., and Canada is further estimated to accelerate the expansion over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rapid industrialization and urbanization area within the region. Moreover, rising online retailing and gaming activities acts as a significant contributor to the expansion of the regional market.

Key Drivers

Burgeoning Demand of Gadgets

The market has grown significantly over the past few years due to the expanding use of mobile computing devices across various end-use sectors. As they bridge the gap between conventional laptops, PCs, and tablets, they are available with a wide variety of capabilities, which is driving a growth in the usage of mobile computing devices. Devices with features like cloud connectivity, mobility, and expanded portability are also considerably boosting the market for mobile computing devices. As a result, the mobile computing devices are being accepted widely, for a variety of uses, across all age groups, and are expected to grow significantly in during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

To check the complete Table of Content click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mobile-computing-devices-market

Looking for provoking fruitful enterprise relationships with you!

Browse Related Reports:

  • Quantum Computing Market, By System (Single Qubit Quantum System, Multiple Qubit System), Qubits (Trapped Ion Qubits, Semiconductor Qubits and Super Conducting), Offering (Systems, Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Cryptography, Simulation, Parallelism, Machine Learning, Algorithms, Others), Logic Gates (Toffoli Gate, Hadamard Gate, Pauli Logic Gates and Others), Verticals (Banking And Finance, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Automotive, Chemical, Utilities, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-quantum-computing-market

  • Affective Computing Market, By Technology (Touch-Based, Touchless), Components (Software and Hardware), Software (Speech Recognition, Gesture Recognition, Facial Feature Extraction, Analytics Software, Enterprise Software, Others), Hardware (Sensors, Cameras, Storage Devices and Processors, Others), Vertical (Academia and Research, Media and Entertainment, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Retail and E-Commerce, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Other Verticals) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-affective-computing-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid