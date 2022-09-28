Mobile Banking Market Expected to Reach USD 3.47 Billion at a 15.4% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Mobile Banking Industry Is Growing Due to The Rise in Smartphone Users

New York, US, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Mobile Banking Market , By Solution, By Technology, By Deployment- Global Forecast 2030”, the market will touch USD 3.47 billion at a 15.4% CAGR by 2030.

Mobile Banking Market Drivers

The market size for mobile banking is predicted to expand faster as more people use smartphones. Banks now need to focus more on mobile consumer transactions due to the growing number of smartphone users. By providing mobile banking, banks make it simple for clients to complete transactions, giving them the opportunity to outperform rivals and better position themselves in the market.

Opportunities

Technological Developments in Mobile Banking to offer Robust Opportunities

The growth of mobile device use, which enables users to obtain rapid customer care, and technological advancements in mobile banking, such as the delivery of customized real-time customer service through smart bots, drive market development.

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global mobile banking market report include,

Dais Software Company (Bulgaria)

Strands Inc. (U.S.)

Ebanq B.V (Netherlands)

Nymbus Inc. (U.S.)

Apex Software Ltd. (Kenya)

Temenos Group AG (Switzerland)

Neptune Software PLC (U.K.)

Fisa System (U.S.)

Capital Banking Solutions (U.S.) and others.

Restraints

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Restraint

The lack of awareness concerning the features of mobile app may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of Proper Connectivity to act as Market Challenge

The lack of proper connectivity coupled with the unavailability of network infrastructure in developing countries to integrate mobile banking usage may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis of Mobile Banking Market

Consumer behavior has significantly changed as a result of the epidemic as digital technology becomes more pervasive in daily life. Virtual banks are establishing themselves in the area and that more people are using mobile banking services. Although there was previously a move toward mobile banking, there has been a significant movement to online banking since the outbreak. More banks are relying on Fintech platforms today to provide customers with high-touch, individualized experiences on par with their conventional brick-and-mortar branches. The younger generation has adopted digital solutions more quickly, but in light of the pandemic shutdown, older generations are becoming more accustomed to the convenience that comes with mobile banking. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on both the global way of life and the market share of mobile banking. People avoid going to the bank branch by conducting several transactions online.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 3.47 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 15.4% Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The global Mobile Banking Market Trends is adopting several new initiatives and challenges in order to support and increase customer satisfaction and expectation. Key Market Drivers New clients are implementing the latest banking applications to make optimal use of the technology which has been introduced for consumer benefits.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Mobile Banking Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-banking-market-2906



Mobile Banking Market Segmentation

The global mobile banking market is bifurcated based on deployment, technology, and solution.

By solution, the mobile banking market is segmented into Customer Management, Mobile Banking Features, and Mobile Payment Features.

By technology, the mobile banking market is segmented into Wireless Application Protocol, and Standalone Mobile Application.

By Deployment, the mobile banking market is segmented into On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Mobile Banking Market Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Mobile Banking Market

In 2021, North America dominated the worldwide mobile banking market, and during the forecast period, this trend is anticipated to hold. In 2021, the United States ruled North America. This can be attributed to the region's adoption of cutting-edge FinTech technologies. The region's industry is also expected to increase as a result of banks' rising investments in modernizing their mobile banking application services to provide improved client experiences and tailored product offers.

In the years ahead, it is also predicted that rising use of smart devices like smartphones and tablets will promote market expansion in the region. North America dominated the mobile banking market in terms of revenue in 2021, and this trend is probably going to hold throughout the forecast period. As a result of the emergence of new FinTech technologies, banks are updating their mobile banking applications to offer customized product offerings, enhanced customer experiences, and convenience for their users. It is anticipated to be the quickest and fastest-growing market because to the premium bank's enormously faster transactions and basic mobile payments, which have increased the adoption of basic Mobile Banking.

The region's strong economic growth and more accessible digital banking channels are propelling expansion. Due to the increased demand for mobile banking through the newest smartphones, where consumers are likely to use mobile channels to engage with banks rather than physically visiting banks, North America is predicted to capture the biggest market share.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Mobile Banking Market

Due to the increasing installation of manufacturing facilities in the region and favorable laws from governmental authorities regarding the manufacturing of consumer electronic products, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share over the projected period. Due to the sector's ubiquity in nations like China and India, Asia-Pacific is regarded as the region with the quickest growth in the worldwide mobile banking market. Due to its sizable telecom industry, India has a lot of room to grow its mobile banking offerings. The country's numerous government programs, such as Digital India, support the market's expansion. Additionally, the industry is developing due to the population's growing use of cellphones.

Europe to Have Significant Growth in Mobile Banking Market

Due to its sophisticated banking infrastructure, Europe is predicted to dominate the market. In 2019, the U.K. was able to increase its revenues thanks to digital banking. According to a report by Accenture, digital-only banks in the U.K. are expected to have 35 million members by the end of 2020, up from the current projection of 12 million. Additionally, it is discovered that during the first half of last year, customers of digital-only banks climbed by 5 million. To fulfill the rising client demands, the European banking industry is being forced to adopt a variety of cutting-edge technology by increased competition. For example, Deutsche Bank in Germany has incorporated security technology like TouchID & Apple's biometric system into services to improve security and draw in more consumers. Additionally, it is predicted that e-identification and mobile banking will change the way that banking services are delivered in Europe. Several European nations are embracing mobile banking, with tablets and smartphones serving as the primary payment methods.

For instance, the European Central Bank estimates that the Swedish population uses mobile banking and non-cash payments substantially more than the populations of other European countries do for a variety of purposes. Thus, there is a massive decline in the flow of money in the area. In addition, the European Banking Federation reported that in 2017, 4 out of 10 Europeans used applications to access mobile banking on their tablets or smartphones.

