Mobile Banking Market Expected to Reach USD 3.47 Billion at a 15.4% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Mobile Banking Industry Is Growing Due to The Rise in Smartphone Users

New York, US, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Mobile Banking Market, By Solution, By Technology, By Deployment- Global Forecast 2030”, the market will touch USD 3.47 billion at a 15.4% CAGR by 2030.

Mobile Banking Market Drivers 

The market size for mobile banking is predicted to expand faster as more people use smartphones. Banks now need to focus more on mobile consumer transactions due to the growing number of smartphone users. By providing mobile banking, banks make it simple for clients to complete transactions, giving them the opportunity to outperform rivals and better position themselves in the market.

Opportunities 

Technological Developments in Mobile Banking to offer Robust Opportunities 

The growth of mobile device use, which enables users to obtain rapid customer care, and technological advancements in mobile banking, such as the delivery of customized real-time customer service through smart bots, drive market development.

Key Players 

Eminent market players profiled in the global mobile banking market report include,

  • Dais Software Company (Bulgaria)

  • Strands Inc. (U.S.)

  • Ebanq B.V (Netherlands)

  • Nymbus Inc. (U.S.)

  • Apex Software Ltd. (Kenya)

  • Temenos Group AG (Switzerland)

  • Neptune Software PLC (U.K.)

  • Fisa System (U.S.)

  • Capital Banking Solutions (U.S.) and others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2906

Restraints 

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Restraint 

The lack of awareness concerning the features of mobile app may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges 

Lack of Proper Connectivity to act as Market Challenge 

The lack of proper connectivity coupled with the unavailability of network infrastructure in developing countries to integrate mobile banking usage may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis of Mobile Banking Market

Consumer behavior has significantly changed as a result of the epidemic as digital technology becomes more pervasive in daily life. Virtual banks are establishing themselves in the area and that more people are using mobile banking services. Although there was previously a move toward mobile banking, there has been a significant movement to online banking since the outbreak. More banks are relying on Fintech platforms today to provide customers with high-touch, individualized experiences on par with their conventional brick-and-mortar branches. The younger generation has adopted digital solutions more quickly, but in light of the pandemic shutdown, older generations are becoming more accustomed to the convenience that comes with mobile banking. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on both the global way of life and the market share of mobile banking. People avoid going to the bank branch by conducting several transactions online.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 3.47 billion

CAGR during 2022-2030

15.4%

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Key Market Opportunities

The global Mobile Banking Market Trends is adopting several new initiatives and challenges in order to support and increase customer satisfaction and expectation.

Key Market Drivers

New clients are implementing the latest banking applications to make optimal use of the technology which has been introduced for consumer benefits.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Mobile Banking Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-banking-market-2906

Mobile Banking Market Segmentation 

The global mobile banking market is bifurcated based on deployment, technology, and solution.

By solution, the mobile banking market is segmented into Customer Management, Mobile Banking Features, and Mobile Payment Features.

By technology, the mobile banking market is segmented into Wireless Application Protocol, and Standalone Mobile Application.

By Deployment, the mobile banking market is segmented into On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Mobile Banking Market Regional Analysis 

North America to Lead Mobile Banking Market 

In 2021, North America dominated the worldwide mobile banking market, and during the forecast period, this trend is anticipated to hold. In 2021, the United States ruled North America. This can be attributed to the region's adoption of cutting-edge FinTech technologies. The region's industry is also expected to increase as a result of banks' rising investments in modernizing their mobile banking application services to provide improved client experiences and tailored product offers.

In the years ahead, it is also predicted that rising use of smart devices like smartphones and tablets will promote market expansion in the region. North America dominated the mobile banking market in terms of revenue in 2021, and this trend is probably going to hold throughout the forecast period. As a result of the emergence of new FinTech technologies, banks are updating their mobile banking applications to offer customized product offerings, enhanced customer experiences, and convenience for their users. It is anticipated to be the quickest and fastest-growing market because to the premium bank's enormously faster transactions and basic mobile payments, which have increased the adoption of basic Mobile Banking.

The region's strong economic growth and more accessible digital banking channels are propelling expansion. Due to the increased demand for mobile banking through the newest smartphones, where consumers are likely to use mobile channels to engage with banks rather than physically visiting banks, North America is predicted to capture the biggest market share.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2906

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Mobile Banking Market 

Due to the increasing installation of manufacturing facilities in the region and favorable laws from governmental authorities regarding the manufacturing of consumer electronic products, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share over the projected period. Due to the sector's ubiquity in nations like China and India, Asia-Pacific is regarded as the region with the quickest growth in the worldwide mobile banking market. Due to its sizable telecom industry, India has a lot of room to grow its mobile banking offerings. The country's numerous government programs, such as Digital India, support the market's expansion. Additionally, the industry is developing due to the population's growing use of cellphones.

Europe to Have Significant Growth in Mobile Banking Market 

Due to its sophisticated banking infrastructure, Europe is predicted to dominate the market. In 2019, the U.K. was able to increase its revenues thanks to digital banking. According to a report by Accenture, digital-only banks in the U.K. are expected to have 35 million members by the end of 2020, up from the current projection of 12 million. Additionally, it is discovered that during the first half of last year, customers of digital-only banks climbed by 5 million. To fulfill the rising client demands, the European banking industry is being forced to adopt a variety of cutting-edge technology by increased competition. For example, Deutsche Bank in Germany has incorporated security technology like TouchID & Apple's biometric system into services to improve security and draw in more consumers. Additionally, it is predicted that e-identification and mobile banking will change the way that banking services are delivered in Europe. Several European nations are embracing mobile banking, with tablets and smartphones serving as the primary payment methods.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2906

For instance, the European Central Bank estimates that the Swedish population uses mobile banking and non-cash payments substantially more than the populations of other European countries do for a variety of purposes. Thus, there is a massive decline in the flow of money in the area. In addition, the European Banking Federation reported that in 2017, 4 out of 10 Europeans used applications to access mobile banking on their tablets or smartphones.

Related Reports:

Banking as a Service Market Research Report: Information by Type, Organization Size, Application—Forecast till 2027

Digital Banking Market, by Services, By Deployment Type, By Technology, By Industries - Forecast till 2030

Core Banking Solution Market Research Report: By Deployment, By Components and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • QB Adams settles in as Lions look to clinch playoff berth against visiting Stampeders

    SURREY, B.C. — With his first win with the B.C. Lions now in the books, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is getting used to life on the West Coast. The 29-year-old native of Pasadena, Calif. has moved into his new home and is enjoying the company of his new teammates. “I didn’t know they were so funny,” Adams said after practice Thursday, as the 9-3 Lions prepare to host the 8-5 Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Place. “Everyone on the team, they’re always joking around, having a good time.” But under the

  • Canada cruises to 2-0 win over World Cup host Qatar in men's soccer friendly

    VIENNA — Three months after a disastrous June camp disrupted by a player boycott over a contract impasse, one might have expected Canada to come out a little rusty against Qatar on Friday. Goals by Cyle Larin and Jonathan David in the opening 13 minutes dispelled that as the Canadian men cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over the World Cup co-host. Perhaps the only criticism might be that Canada, ranked 43rd in the world, could have scored more against No. 48 Qatar. "We knew the first 20 minutes

  • Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11

    VANCOUVER — Calgary Stampeders rookie Jalen Philpot seized the moment in his CFL debut in his hometown stadium. “The funny thing is that it's amateur night today (Salute to Amateur Football), because that's my memory,” said the 22-year-old native of Delta, B.C., whose father Cory Philpot played eight seasons in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I remember being out here playing at halftime, running around and just having fun and taking in the whole scenery,” Philpot said. “I

  • Canadian men to play upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in Edmonton

    Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the city of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday. The Canadian men's team is set to face Venezuela on Nov. 10 and then take on Panama on Nov. 13 in the fifth window looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In the previous window, Canada stayed undefeated — the only team in the Americas group to d

  • New coach, old captain: Bruins hoping for another run at Cup

    BOSTON (AP) — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the team’s No. 1 scorer last season, will miss the first six weeks recovering from hip surgery. Rask returned only to watch Chara sign a ceremonial contract before joining him in retirement. Bergeron spent most of the summe