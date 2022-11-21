Mobile App Development Cost Breakdown Calculator Launched by Confianz Global Inc to Easily Calculate Project Cost

Confianz Global Inc
·4 min read

Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2022

Confianz Global, Inc. is one of the US's leading mobile app development agencies. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the company has been successfully assisting startups, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations for more than 14 years. The company is dedicated to providing technological solutions and ensuring clients' business growth. One of the fastest-growing American companies, Confianz Global has bagged multiple awards, including 2019 Entrepreneur 360.

Technological development has drastically changed how businesses are conducted. Gone are the days when a company only relied on in-person customer interactions. The pandemic was a game-changer, resulting in tech-savvy companies surviving and many old traditional companies going under.

With more smartphones than computers worldwide presently and in the foreseeable future, the process of conducting business has become more seamless and intuitive through the pervasive use of mobile apps. These apps are now essential for any business, but the question of “how much does it costs to create an app” constantly arises.

The answer lies with Confianz Global, Inc. This leading mobile app development agency has provided technology solutions to various businesses across the US for over a decade. With their in-house mobile app cost calculator, companies can ascertain an accurate budget for any IOS or Android app development.

The customers' constant requirement for a quick and hassle-free service has pushed companies to evolve and adopt technological solutions. Solutions developed by Confianz Global, Inc. allow companies to increase their return on investment beyond providing quick delivery of goods and services.

From learning more about the customer base to conducting brand promotions, the possibility of apps is limitless for businesses. Recent studies have showcased that time spent while using an app correlates to an increase in sales, the more time spent in the app means more sales for the business. Therefore, providing customers with an exceptional mobile app experience is necessary. However, creating apps is tricky, and designing and launching the app can be of tremendous hardship.

The development cost can vary exponentially depending on the app’s features and interface. Confianz Global, Inc., for more than a decade, has been providing exceptional app development services to various companies. An outstanding team of software developers and project managers has made the entire app development process seamless and easy.

The group focuses on creating exceptional UI/UX design, prototyping, and App development and providing excellent maintenance/support. The team has created a Mobile App Cost Calculator to offer its clients the answer to the critical question of “How much does it cost to create an app?”. Apart from the creation cost, other aspects that the team ensures are understanding the project’s scope, testing and debugging the app, maintaining code quality over time, and, most importantly, data security throughout the process.

As of 2021, The number of smartphone users is already over 6 billion, and which will only increase. With multi-billion expected revenues from mobile apps, every business must have an exceptional app. The team of experts at Confianz Global Inc. is committed to moving clients' businesses forward by providing the latest technology solutions, emphasising mobile app development. The company is well aware that one of the lucrative ways to be successful in today's business is a solution that fixes a genuine problem in the value chain. And Confianz Global Inc. is quickly filling that gap.

About the Company:

Confianz Global® is an android and iOS app development agency, delivering fully integrated software services to meet individual startups and small and medium-sized businesses unique needs. They have grown exponentially alongside the fast-paced IT industry over the last 11 years. As a global enterprise with an established presence in the USA and India, Confianz Global® provides quality software services to clients in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

Their solutions cover multiple domains, including ERP systems, custom web application development, custom app development for Android / iOS platforms, custom app development for Android Android/custom application development, and artificial intelligence.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrJPScmWleo



