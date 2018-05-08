Mobil 1 Ultimate Performer Award: Latest updates Mobil 1 motor oil and lubricants improve performance. On and off the track. Fully dedicated to the pursuit of automotive and racing excellence, the Mobil 1 brand is granting a team the Mobil 1 Performance Award for each race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season for the most positions gained during a …

Mobil 1 motor oil and lubricants improve performance. On and off the track.

Fully dedicated to the pursuit of automotive and racing excellence, the Mobil 1 brand is granting a team the Mobil 1 Performance Award for each race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season for the most positions gained during a race. The gains can come via passes on the track: the high side, the low side or splitting the middle in 3-wide racing.

The tested and proven on-track results of Mobil 1 products help improve the efficiency of cars with lower friction engine and gear oils to reach top speed quickly at lower engine temperatures, maximizing fuel mileage and horsepower, all of which give drivers the tools to make the passes that thrill fans and earn trophies.

Gains can also come in the pits, where five athletes go over the wall in an effort to quickly perform services and adjustments that make cars even better.

Restarts are great opportunities to gain positions, and Mobil 1 motor oil reduces rolling resistance, which contributes to increased acceleration on restarts and allows the car to reach top speed.

Positions lost do not detract from positions gained. And in the event of a tie during a race, the highest-finishing driver will win the Mobil 1 Performance Award.

At the end of the year, the team that gains the most spots over the season will earn the cumulative Mobil 1 Performance Award, which will be presented during the Champion’s Week festivities in Las Vegas. If a tie occurs in that facet of the contest, the team that ranks highest in Monster Energy Series Championship Points will win.

Keep up from Daytona to Homestead with the Mobil 1 Performance Award winner each week:

2018 MOBIL 1 PERFORMANCE AWARD WINNERS Race Award winner Positions gained 1. Daytona Martin Truex Jr. 278 2. Atlanta David Ragan 94 3. Las Vegas Matt DiBenedetto 95 4. ISM Raceway Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 92 5. Auto Club David Ragan 137 6. Martinsville Aric Almirola 45 7. Texas Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 82 8. Bristol Aric Almirola 91 9. Richmond Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 85 10. Talladega Kyle Busch 345 11. Dover Clint Bowyer 47