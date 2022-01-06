Mob Wives ' Renee Graziano Says 'No Drugs or Alcohol Were Involved' in Recent Car Accident

Renee Graziano

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Renee Graziano is speaking out about her recent car accident.

The 52-year-old Mob Wives alum addressed reports that she was taken into custody for a drug-related DUI in Staten Island Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of her and her late father Anthony Graziano, former consigliere of the Bonanno family who died in 2019, the reality star said that things sometimes "go left" in a person's life. While she admitted she was involved in a car accident, she insisted "no one was touched" or "injured."

She continued by saying that "no drugs or alcohol were involved" and denied reports that she was charged with a DUI or DWI.

"I was taken to the hospital as a precaution cause I did bang my head, however no physical harm was done to my head or body, no ticket, no charges," she wrote, claiming that the case was "thrown out" and that she "never" saw a judge.

She went on to ask fans to "respect my privacy" and shared, "I have been though [sic] enough in MY life and I will be the 1st to say I have crossed THAT line..."

She reiterated that "no one was hurt" and seemed to suggest the weather played a factor in the incident, telling her followers to "beware of black ice."

Graziano then wrote a short note to her father, whom she called her "personal angel," and shared a quote he often said: "Tough times don't last, tough people do."

The star concluded by stating, "If there was an arrest it's their job, however any and all charges were dropped [and] thrown out of court."

The New York Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to Fox News, Graziano was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence on Tuesday. A spokesperson from the NYPD told the outlet that she was arrested after hitting a parked 2020 Jeep Wrangler, which was unoccupied at the time.

She was reportedly evaluated at a local hospital.

Graziano told authorities she had taken Adderall ahead of the crash, per the New York Daily News, which also reports that her 2020 Nissan Murano was overturned during the accident. The district attorney's office reportedly deferred prosecution pending its investigation.

Officials are waiting for the results of her blood test to determine if she took a prescribed drug, according to the Staten Island Advance.

In 2012, Graziano's publicist confirmed to PEOPLE that she was entering rehab, adding that "it is not for any current drug or alcohol use of any kind."

The rep said at the time: "Her choice to enter rehab was made entirely on her own. She has made this decision for the betterment of her son AJ [Pagan]'s life, as well as to improve her physical, mental and spiritual health." She was reportedly at Miami's Transitions rehab center.