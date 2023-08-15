How prosecutors used a mob boss law to charge Trump

Prosecutors in Georgia are expected to bring charges against Donald Trump this week - EPA

Donald Trump’s many critics have long accused him of operating like a mob boss.

Now prosecutors in Georgia are using a law designed to convict gangsters like John Gotti and El Chapo against the former president.

Prosecutors brought racketeering and several other charges against Mr Trump, 77, late on Monday night.

Rudy Giuliani, the former prosecutor and New York mayor has also been indicted on racketeering offences. He denies the charges.

It is a remarkable twist for Mr Giuliani, who was known as a pioneer of RICO laws, which he wielded to take down New York’s notorious gangsters.

Just last month, his spokesman hailed the former New York mayor’s effective use of the mobster statute in “[taking] down the Mafia” and cleaning up New York City.

‘Find me the votes’

The case began with Mr Trump’s now infamous phone call to Georgia’s top election official, asking him to “find” more than 11,000 votes to win the state.

It was Jan 2, 2021, Mr Trump’s final weeks in office, when he called Brad Raffensperger, to pressure him to help reverse Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

“So look, all I want to do is this,” Mr Trump told him, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have”.

A recording of the phone call was published by US media the very next day.

It just so happened that the following day, Jan 3, was Fani Willis’ first day in her job as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia.

“My very first day in this office,” she later recalled, “it’s all over the TV.”

Ms Willis, an elected Democrat, said she found herself hoping that Mr Raffensperger might have been “in another county” when the call occurred.

She soon found the incident fell under her jurisdiction. “I’m stuck with it,” she told the New York Times.

White House pressure campaign

And so began Ms Willis’ 2.5 year investigation into Mr Trump’s potentially illegal “attempts to influence” the results of the 2020 election.

The case assembled by Ms Willis paints a vivid portrait of the extraordinary lengths Mr Trump and his allies went to in their crusade.

They involved not just the president, but senior White House officials, Republican operatives, Trump-allied lawyers and even a low-level official within the US Justice Department.

In addition to his infamous phone call, Mr Trump spent weeks spreading unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud in an aggressive pressure campaign to sway public opinion.

The effort in Georgia began two days after the November 3, 2020 presidential election.

The then-president’s eldest son, Donald Jr, travelled to the Georgia Republican Party’s headquarters in Atlanta to deliver a message to Republicans officials in person: back my father, or else.

“Americans need to know this is not a banana republic,” the younger Mr Trump shouted, as he repeated claims that Georgia and other critical states had been overrun by election malfeasance.

‘Someone’s gonna get killed’

As Joe Biden inched closer to victory in the 2020 election, Mr Trump intensified his rhetoric.

He branded Mr Raffensperger an “enemy of the people” and amplified his claims of election rigging.

Brad Raffensperger was branded an "enemy of the people" by Mr Trump - AP

It led Gabriel Sterling, an aide to Mr Raffensperger, to stage a press conference detailing the wave of threatening messages volleyed at Georgia’s election offices.

“Someone’s gonna get killed,” Mr Raffensperger said, visibly shaken.

Mr Trump’s allies also falsely claimed rank-and-file election workers were guilty of throwing away ballots, and circulated a selectively-edited video to amplify the claims.

In one of the more bizarre twists, a publicist for Kanye West, confronted one of the election workers at her home and accused her of fraud.

The ensuing death threats against the election workers forced one into hiding.

‘Fake electors’

There was also a broader alleged scheme to subvert the election result.

Mr Trump’s allies hatched a possible plan to use “fake” electors to override the popular vote and falsely certify that he had won Georgia and other states.

Two lawyers, Mr Giuliani and John Eastman, were heavily involved in the scheme.

In an appearance before Georgia’s lawmakers, Mr Giuliani claimed there was “ample evidence” the election was a “sham” and that the Republican-controlled legislature had the power to appoint pro-Trump electors.

The culmination of that plan was the deadly riots at the US Capitol as Congress gathered to formally certify the results.

On Monday night Mr Giuliani, 79, called the charges against him “an affront to American Democracy”.

“The real criminals here are the people who have brought this case forward both directly and indirectly,” he said.

Mob boss law used to charge Trump

In bringing a criminal suit against Mr Trump, Ms Willis has deployed one of her favourite prosecutorial tools: RICO laws.

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (Rico) laws have famously been used to take down the Mafia and other mob bosses.

But Georgia’s sprawling racketeering law is broader in scope than most. It makes it a crime to participate in, acquire or maintain control of an “enterprise” through a “pattern of racketeering activity” or to conspire to do so.

Ms Willis has used Rico with great success in a number of high-profile prosecutions, including against gang members, high school teachers and a Grammy-winning rapper.

A Rico indictment enables prosecutors to provide a complete picture of all the alleged illegal activity, which can include detailed information that might not relate to specific crimes but is relevant to the broader alleged scheme.

Rico charges also carry a heavy potential sentence that can be added on top of the penalty for the underlying acts.

In Georgia, a Rico conviction carries a potential jail term of five to 20 years; a fine of $25,000 or three times the amount of money gained from the criminal activity, whichever is greater; or both a prison sentence and a fine.

“I’m a fan of Rico,” Ms Willis said last year.