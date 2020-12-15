Is this moated castle the most romantic in England?

Photo credit: jamesmawson - Getty Images

From Country Living

When it comes to castles, Britain has hundreds of striking places to visit, all the way from the Scottish Highlands in the north to Sussex in the south.

Each castle offers its own historic beauty and while the likes of Edinburgh, Windsor and Cardiff Castles are fine attractions to explore, there's a more underrated castle we're planning to visit in 2021...

Surrounded by acres of classic English woodland and an ancient moat, Kent's Scotney Castle looks as though it jumped straight from the pages of a medieval romance tale.

VISIT SCOTNEY WITH CL

The unusual castle is made up of two separate properties, both of which have been carefully looked after by the National Trust, so they ooze historical charm and, naturally, they are enchanting to visit at any time of year.

In winter, the moat around Scotney Old Castle is shrouded in atmospheric mist to create magical icy scenes, while the sloping, wooded gardens surrounding it are full of rich reds and yellows throughout autumn.

Photo credit: hatman12

Collections of rhododendrons, azaleas and kalmia burst into colour in spring, and you can expect fragrant wisteria and roses in the summer.

At the top of the garden is a handsome Tudor-style manor house, built in the Victorian era by Edward Hussey III and occupied by his descendants all the way up until 2006, before it opened up to visitors in 2007.

With spectacular views out across the estate, gardens and castle, and stunning artwork and furnishings inside, it’s a delightful place to explore.

When he built the new house, Edward Hussey remodelled the gardens in the naturalistic Picturesque style that was popular at the time.

EXPLORE SCOTNEY CASTLE IN 2021

They were carefully crafted by expert gardeners to create romantic hidden corners and idyllic spaces with a totally secluded feel - perfect for exploring on a romantic day out.

Story continues

Beyond the gardens lie the estate, an outstanding 780 acres of Grade I-listed parkland and woods, which come into their own in summer.

Grazed by sheep and with endless green spaces, here you can stop for a romantic afternoon picnic. The woodland is ideal for wandering among ancient trees, and enjoying sweeping views back to the castle. The unsung castle is simply an English historical and horticultural delight.

One of the best ways to see Scotney Castle in 2021 is on Country Living's trip to sunny Kent alongside Gardeners’ World presenter Carol Klein in the summer. An afternoon visit to Scotney will give you the chance to see the captivating ruins of the old castle and the glorious English gardens outside.

Photo credit: TerryJLawrence

Plus, during the five-day trip, you’ll enjoy a private tour of Gravetye Manor alongside Carol, where she’ll share her experiences and gardening secrets as well as explain why it is one of Britain's most treasured gardens.

READ OUR REVIEW OF GRAVETYE MANOR

While in Kent, you’ll also visit several of England’s most beautiful and fascinating gardens, including Wakehurst Botanical Garden, Sissinghurst, Great Dixter, Ightam Mote, Emmets Garden and Penshurst Place.

Fancy exploring Kent with Country Living and Carol Klein in summer 2021? Join our exclusive tour to see the best of England's gardens and pick up gardening tips from the experts.

FIND OUT MORE

We want to help you stay inspired. Sign up for the latest travel tales and to hear about our favourite financially protected escapes and bucket list adventures.

SIGN UP



You Might Also Like