Moaning Aussies should quit complaining – Ashes will go down as cricket’s Great Escape

Stuart Broad touches the bails after taking the wicket of Australia's Todd Murphy - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

We are all going to miss Stuart Broad. I have been a big supporter of his since he started playing for England. I liked his bowling, he had spunk and spirit and was the ultimate competitor.

All he wanted to do was get batsmen out, which is why he pleaded for reviews every time the ball hit the batsman’s pad. It was great theatre and he annoyed the hell out of the Aussies too. I loved it.

They got upset about Broad switching the bails behind Marnus Labuschagne and then him getting out to the next ball England bowled at him. He did it in the second innings as well before taking his last two wickets in Test cricket. Why were the Aussies upset? It would not have bothered me one iota and that sort of thing should not get you out.

If that has any effect on a batsman’s mental thought process then he should not be playing Test cricket. If Labuschagne or the Aussies are blaming that then it is just a lame excuse. Same with their gripe about England changing the ball for a better one and then bowling Australia out. They feel a need to blame England for some sharp practice to justify their unsportsmanlike behaviour against Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s.

Broad had a wonderful time in this Ashes and his bowling was awesome. What a way to go out. He leaves behind his old friend Jimmy Anderson and the question is what to do with him next?

He took five wickets in the series for 85.4 runs each. He says he is going to carry on. I think there is a role for him in the future but not like he was, an opening new ball bowler. England go to India next year to play on flat batting pitches that will need some youthful exuberance and physical fitness because it is bloody hard for seamers out there.

The pitches start dry and then turn. India will make spinning pitches for Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and will not be producing green seamers for Jimmy. His job should be to bowl first change. He is so economical, nobody hits him around. Ben Stokes will be able to keep control of the match with Jimmy because his accuracy is excellent.

Story continues

To expect him to bowl with the same verve and energy with the new ball is asking too much at 41. But he can give England control and pick up the odd wicket or two. He did not swing or seam it much this series. When it is straight up and down, batsmen do not miss it at Test level. You need lateral movement. So I would pick Josh Tongue and hope Mark Wood is fit too to bowl with the new ball and then use Jimmy as back up.

The Ashes series was full of wonderful, exciting and interesting cricket that was a great advert for Test matches.

Stokes wanted good batting pitches, preferably with some pace, and he got them. Brendon McCullum wanted batsmen who can impose themselves on the opposition or shape a match. That is what happened.

It is a different way of looking at cricket because they only see the positives or what impact a batsman can make in a match, not his faults or deficiencies. The only thing the coach and team got wrong, was their thinking in the first two Tests. They got carried away with this Bazball idea and kept telling us that they wanted to entertain and it did not matter if they lost.

Well, as they found out when they were 2-0 down and the country was disappointed, that it is a load of old rubbish to say winning does not matter. They had to take stock of themselves. England then played the same brand of positive cricket but put some thought into it as well with the result they could have won the last three Tests but for rain at Old Trafford.

If we are really honest, England could have won all five Tests, certainly they were good enough to win 4-0. They were winning at Edgbaston for 90 per cent of the time and it was even-stevens at Lord’s until brainless batting cost them their wickets.

The Aussies go home with the Ashes but their series was just a remake of the 1963 Steve McQueen film, the Great Escape. They were totally outplayed in three Tests and in the other two England gave it away. That is the sadness of it all because England were excellent.

Look at Zak Crawley. He had a couple of innings that were outstanding. The 189 was such a body blow to Australia. After that they looked like they had been pummelled in the ring by a boxer.

England’s selections were inspired. Moeen Ali did brilliantly for them. Yes he bowled some very ordinary deliveries but he has the knack of getting wickets. And he did at the end in the fifth Test when he was suffering from a groin injury. That is priceless. Well done, brilliant.

I liked watching Tongue bowl at Lord’s. He was excellent and unlucky not to have played more. He is definitely one for the future. Chris Woakes was perfect for English conditions. Not abroad, forget that. But he is a perfect English type seamer at home.

Getting Wood fit gave them the extra dimension of pace. It is not just the wickets he took, but he helped bowlers at the other end as well. Travis Head spent more time jumping in the air than he did with his feet on the floor. He did more jumping up and down than a jack rabbit.

How they did not have a leg gully to him all the time? That is my one observation. Also, stop bowling bouncers that fly way over the batsman’s head. They look good but are ineffective. It is much better to get the ball into the ribs, under the armpit.

Jonny Bairstow played three impact innings. He personifies the captain and coach’s thinking. He had six failures and one unsporting dismissal. But in three innings he was brilliant. I normally want six good innings in a series. This lot do not care. Just give us three impactful innings. That is their theory. Hey, I am not saying it is wrong. It works for them.

It was a great series and England were the best team on the park. It is just a shame they got carried away in the first two Tests.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.