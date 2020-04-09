Moana's Auli’i Cravalho just came out as bisexual in the best way

During quarantine, TikTok videos have been a shining light. We’ve gotten celebrity dance challenges, Mariah Carey reminding us to watch our hands, and now we have this. Auli’i Cravalho, best known as the voice behind Disney’s Moana, used TikTok and song lyrics to come out as bisexual. Needless to say, fans are loving it.

Cravalho posted a TikTok video with a backing track of Eminem’s song “Those Kinda Nights,” which features Ed Sheeran. Here are the featured lyrics: “Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin’? You straight? / She said: ‘No, I’m bi’ / She said: ‘Are you drunk?’ I said: ‘No, I’m high’ / I’m checkin’ out the chick, she said: So am I'”

The Moana actress let the song play, but she joined in to lipsynch a few key lines: “Seriously though, jokes aside,” “I’m bi,” “Are you drunk? “and “So am I.” A fan captured Cravalho’s TikTok video on Twitter, so you can watch for yourself.

auli'i cravalho is bi and that is ALL that matters to me 😌 pic.twitter.com/TA5IUchlSY — maggie (@fabraybeso) April 8, 2020

If her video left any question that she was coming out as bisexual, she confirmed on her own Twitter. A fan asked her directly about her sexuality: “hey queen ur doing great in importance of being earnest 😀 do u like girls.”

All Cravalho had to say in response was “If I may escort you to my TikTok.”

if i may escort you to my tiktok... @auliicravalho https://t.co/xRJuYk3e2t — Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) April 8, 2020

We’re in love with everything about this—and we’re not the only ones. Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez is here for Cravalho coming out.

wow YES — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) April 9, 2020

Fans are also sending their love, as well as acknowledging the instantly iconic way she came out as bisexual.

I AM SCREAMINGGGGGGGGG! AULII CRAVALHO AKA THE VOICE OF MOANA JUST CAME OUT AS BISEXUAL! THE ENERGY THAT EXUDES! WE LOVE TO SEE IT! WHAT A QUEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Francis Dominic✨ (@francisdominiic) April 8, 2020

The entire Moana soundtrack is now just one long bisexual anthem — Vaneet From Home (VFH) #20ThemTy 🌺 (@nintendomad888) April 9, 2020

@auliicravalho where can i send in my gf applications 😳👉🏼👈🏼 — maggie (@fabraybeso) April 8, 2020

Of course, while we know Cravalho as Moana, that’s not her only project—not even her only Disney project. Last year, she played Ariel in ABC’s live version of The Little Mermaid. She also starred as Lilette Suarez in the TV show Rise, and she’s in pre-production on another series called The Power.

Living her truth while participating in TikTok quarantine fun? We love to see it from Auli’i.