Golazos, penalty controversies leave Liverpool, Tottenham all square

On a list of the 32 outfield players who could have scored the decisive goal of Sunday’s showdown between Tottenham and Liverpool, Victor Wanyama would have been pretty darn close to the bottom.

On that same list, Mo Salah would have been No. 2. And both, at different points during a 15-minute roller coaster ride at Anfield, appeared to have won – or drawn – the day.

Yet neither produced the moment that ultimately decided a wild 2-2 draw at Anfield. Referees did.

That’s not to say they were correct or incorrect. But head referee John Moss and his assistant awarded Tottenham two penalties in the final 10 minutes and stoppage time, both after discussions between the two in front of howling Liverpool fans. Harry Kane missed the first, but made the second in the 95th minute to cancel out Salah’s brilliant goal minutes earlier.

Moss had waved away appeals after Eric Lamela’s penalty box tumble, only to realize that his assistant’s flag was in the air. To the astonishment and fury of Anfield, Moss pulled play back and belatedly pointed to the spot.

Replays showed he was correct to do so. Virgil van Dijk had taken a wild, clumsy swing at a bouncing ball, and had instead connected with Lamela’s leg and/or backside. Kane stepped up to the spot, and this time made no mistake.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, he had been turned away by Loris Karius from the same position, that time with the game tied at 1-1. But he shouldn’t have had the chance to give Spurs a lead in the first place.

Kane was fouled by Karius after Dejan Lovren swung and essentially missed at a simple clearance. However, replays showed that the English striker was in an offside position when the initial ball was played. The assistant referee left his flag down, even after a long discussion with Moss. He shouldn’t have.