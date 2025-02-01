👑 Mo Salah moves clear of Frank Lampard with Bournemouth brace

Liverpool icon and Egyptian footballing legend Mo Salah is firmly rooted in the very fabric of the Premier League, and continues to march up all time rankings.

After netting from the penalty spot to put Liverpool ahead at Bournemouth, Salah added a second 15 minutes from time to secure all three points for the Reds.





With that, Salah has now become just the fifth player in Premier League history to score 20+ league goals five times or more, joining illustrious ranks alongside Alan Shearer, Sergio, Agüero, Harry Kane, and Thierry Henry, while he overtook Frank Lampard to become the sixth highest goalscorer in the competition's history.

𝐓𝐖𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐘 Premier League goals for Mo Salah 👑



Players to reach 20+ Premier League goals five times:



▪️ Alan Shearer (7)

▪️ Sergio Agüero (6)

▪️ Harry Kane (6)

▪️ Thierry Henry (5)

▪️ Mo Salah (5) pic.twitter.com/YvLrhmcCse — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 1, 2025

In a season where Arne Slot could bank league honours at the first time of asking, he very well may have Salah to thank for it.

📸 Mike Hewitt - 2025 Getty Images