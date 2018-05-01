Mo Salah named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year

Mo Salah has had a sensational debut season for Liverpool

Mo Salah has been named Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

The 25-year-old Liverpool striker has netted 43 goals in 47 matches this season.

The Egypt international narrowly topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership ahead of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, the margin understood to be less than 20 votes. Tottenham striker Harry Kane was third.

Between them, Salah, signed by the Reds from Roma last summer, and De Bruyne, who helped City claim the Premier League title with five games still remaining, collected more than 90 per cent of the journalists’ votes.

Salah was crowned the PFA Player of the Year last week. He becomes the fifteenth player to win the awards from both the nation’s top football writers and players in the same season.