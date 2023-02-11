Mo Gilligan Got Lewis Capaldi's Name Wrong At The Brits And People Are Making The Same Joke

Brit Awards host Mo Gilligan on stage

Mo Gilligan became an instant meme after an unfortunate slip up while presenting the Brit Awards on Saturday night.

The comedian got Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong as he introduced a live performance from the Scottish singer at London’s O2 Arena.

Mo accidentally referred to Lewis as “Sam Capaldi”, as Lewis prepared to sing his somewhat ironically-titled hit Forget Me.

Following Harry Styles’ win for Best Pop/RnB Act, Mo said: “Let’s have another performance now from a singer songwriter who is the spirit of the Brit Awards distilled in human form.

“Here with his amazing number one single Forget Me it’s the brilliant, go crazy, it’s Sam Capaldi...”

Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during Brit Awards 2023

As soon as the performance was done, Mo made light of his blunder, joking: “I do apologise, I did call him Sam. It just goes to show how strong the drinks are here at the Brit Awards, they do not play around!”

On social media, a lot of people were making the same joke, as the error put them in mind of another infamous award show name mix up...

It's the WICKEDLY talented Sam Capaldi #BRITs — Gareth King (@garethking_) February 11, 2023

Sam Capaldi > Adele Dazeem — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) February 11, 2023

Ah yes, Sam Capaldi. Loved his duet with Adele Dazeem. #BRITs — Al Fox (@MrAlFox) February 11, 2023

Can't wait for the Sam Capaldi x Adele Dazeem collab #BRITs — Yasmine (@yaesthetical) February 11, 2023

Sam Capaldi and Adele Dazeem need to team up some time 😂😂 #BRITs — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 (@laurennmckennna) February 11, 2023

For those wondering what the reference is, it is a nod to John Travolta’s infamous blunder at the 2014 Oscars.

He appeared on stage to introduce a performance from Broadway star Idina Menzel, but said: “Please welcome, the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem.”

Here’s the moment again in all it’s glory...

