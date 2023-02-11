Mo Gilligan Cracks Cheeky Matt Hancock Love Island Joke During Brit Awards

Mo Gilligan hosted The Brit Awards 2023

Brit Awards host Mo Gilligan made a quip about former health secretary Matt Hancock as he hosted the event on Saturday night.

The comedian, who was presenting the Brits for the second year, referenced the Conservative MP’s stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! at the end of last year.

During the live broadcast, Mo joked that he would soon be turning up on Love Island for its forthcoming Casa Amor twist.

“I’ve had a word with security, do not worry, Matt Hancock will not be here but you’ll catch him on some show,” Mo said, in an apparent reference to the MP’s reported attendance at last year’s event.

“He’ll be on Casa Amor tomorrow night.”

Hancock’s stint in the Australian jungle on the ITV reality show earned him £320,000 last year, of which £10,000 was donated to charity.

He is said to have filmed an appearance on the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Earlier in the evening, Mo also suffered a blunder and had social media awash with the same joke after forgetting Lewis Capaldi’s name.

The comedian accidentally referred to Lewis as “Sam Capaldi”, as Lewis prepared to sing his somewhat ironically-titled hit Forget Me.

As soon as the performance was done, Mo made light of his blunder, joking: “I do apologise, I did call him Sam. It just goes to show how strong the drinks are here at the Brit Awards, they do not play around!”

On Twitter, the error put users in mind of the time John Travolta introduced Broadway star Idina Menzel as “the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem”.

