After death of superfan Mo Gaba, Ravens paint his name in end zone and fill section with cutouts

After the death of Baltimore Ravens superfan Mo Gaba, the team is going all out to make sure his presence is felt at their season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Ravens revealed a section filled entirely with cutouts of the 14-year-old at M&T Bank Stadium, named “Mo’s Rows.” The “MO” in Baltimore has also been filled in with gold in the Ravens’ end zone.

All told, there are 575 cutouts of Gaba in Section 146.

Gaba, who was blind for much of his life, died in July after his fourth battle with cancer. Before his death, he became the first person to read an NFL draft selection in Braille during last year’s draft, and visited both the Ravens and Baltimore Orioles.

“It's just hard to believe that my son left behind a legacy just him being himself,” Gaba said in the Ravens’ video. “He did nothing out of the ordinary and what he did in 14 years of his life, I can't help but be proud of him.”

Gaba’s superfan status got its start when he began calling into radio shows in 2015 to discuss his favorite teams. Soon enough, he entered the orbit of both teams, and left a profound impact on them. The Orioles inducted him into their Hall of Fame, and now the Ravens are making him a visible part of their gameday experience.

Our most dedicated fan is forever with us in our Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/usFYQk7s0p — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) July 28, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: