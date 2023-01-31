Mo Farah returns to London Marathon field with Eilish McColgan set for debut

Sir Mo Farah (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Mo Farah will return to the London Marathon this year one final time with Eilish McColgan set to make her debut over the distance.

Both missed last year’s race. Farah was forced to pull out just days before with injury while McColgan delayed her planned debut in October 2022 after struggling to take on fuel on the transition from track to road running.

This year’s race has moved back to its traditional spring slot, taking place on April 23 with Farah competing in his home marathon for the first time since 2019.

“I was really disappointed to miss last year’s London Marathon because of injury,” he said. “But I’m so happy the event has returned to April 2023 as I don’t have to wait a whole year to get another chance. The London Marathon has always been special to me and I am looking forward to being back out there on the roads of my home town.

“I just want to give it one more shot and it all depends on my body to see what I can do. I’m not a spring chicken. I’d love to finish at home. It’s just nice to say goodbye and I think it will be quite emotional. It’s not long to go before I retire, for sure.”

Farah, who turns 40 a month before this year’s race, holds the British record for the distance and enjoyed a best finish in London of third back in 2018.

McColgan, who won the London Marathon in 1996, had the best season of her career on track last season with gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games as well as silver and bronze at the European Championships.

Of her delayed London Marathon debut, she said: “It was disappointing not to have taken part in last year’s TCS London Marathon. I had such a fantastic summer on the track and the plan was always to follow that with my marathon debut in London.

“The London Marathon is obviously a special event for me and my family with my mum having won the 1996 race and I just can’t wait to experience it for myself.”