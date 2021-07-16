Mo Farah insists he will race again despite missing out on Tokyo Olympics qualification

(Getty Images)

Mo Farah insists he will race again despite being missing out on qualifying for a final Olympic hurrah in Tokyo.

The four-time Olympic champion failed to qualify for the 10,000metres in two attempts – coming up short of the required time for Team GB selection for Japan – and has since revealed he has a fractured foot.

Despite the injury and his age, 38, he insisted he wanted one more race on the track as well as potentially reverting back to marathon running in the future.

“You know what goes up must come down at some point,” he told the BBC. “But at the same time I don’t want to end it like this. I want to continue to keep pushing and feel like when I want to finish then I’ll finish. Right now, at the minute, it’s like nah.”

Farah had previously planned to enter Tokyo in the marathon but struggled to keep pace with the world’s best distance runners so switched back to track running, having previously quit it after the 2017 World Championships in London.

But a series of injuries – most recently his foot – curtailed his ambitions to go for another Olympic medal.

As he rehabilitates, he said his attention was already focused on racing again.

“I’m gutted but this is athletics, it happens,” he said. “That’s just life. I’d love one more track event. I want to celebrate at the end with my fans and want to show people who have been supportive throughout my career from a young child. If I do one race I’ll get everyone out to show the appreciation and see what I can do.”

