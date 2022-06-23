Mo Brooks, Who Lost Senate Race After Trump Pulled Endorsement, Now Says He'll Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel

Donald Trump, Mo Brooks

Win McNamee/Getty; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Donald Trump (left), Mo Brooks

After failing to secure Donald Trump's endorsement and losing a Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate in Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks now says he's willing to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 2021 Capitol riots.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Brooks said, "My basic requirement is it be in public so the public can see it — so they don't get bits and pieces dribbled out."

The Republican participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington which preceded the Capitol riots. He received a letter requesting that he testify in May, but rejected that request.

Following his loss — and his failed attempts to have Trump re-endorse him after the two had a public falling-out — Brooks' tone regarding the Jan. 6 investigation has seemingly shifted.

The committee, meanwhile, remains receptive to the idea of having Brooks testify. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the panel, told CNN that a subpoena to have Brooks testify was in the process of being "redone" so he could be served.

Saying Brooks is "the only member we hadn't been able to serve," Thompson told the outlet of the subpoena: "We are in the process of either redoing it or it's out the door already."

Brooks is a long-time loyalist of Trump and was initially endorsed by the former president. But Trump withdrew his support in March after Brooks made comments suggesting Republicans ought to move on from claims about 2020 election integrity to focus on the upcoming midterms.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,' despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities," Trump said in a statement announcing he'd revoked the endorsement.

In June, Brooks asked Trump supporters on Twitter to help him win back the former president's approval — a coveted endorsement among conservative candidates — and even created a hashtag for the effort.

"MAGA Nation, here is my story. Join me in asking President Trump to #ReEndorseMo so that we can send a message to Mitch McConnell by sending a real America First conservative to the Senate on June 21," Brooks, 68, tweeted at the time, adding a statement about his plight to fill retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's seat.

In May, Brooks finished second in primary behind Katie Britt, who earned 44.7 percent of the vote while the congressman only got 29.2 percent. The two then headed to a primary (a requirement in Alabama if no candidate earns 50 percent of the vote).

Brooks lost that race this week, after Britt, who was endorsed by Trump, secured the Republican nomination.

Following his loss, Brooks told reporters the "bad guys won," adding that "the big loser in the election in Alabama yesterday was Donald Trump." Asked why Trump was a loser, Brooks told Politico reporter Olivia Beavers it's because the former president won't assist anyone else unless it "enhances his wallet or ego."