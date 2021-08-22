Mo Brooks was booed by Trump rally attendees after he told them to move on from 2020 'election theft'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) welcomes candidate for U.S. Senate and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to the stage during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. With the number of coronavirus cases rising rapidly and no more ICU beds available in Alabama, the host city of Cullman declared a COVID-19-related state of emergency two days before the Trump rally. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 67.5% of the state's population has not been fully vaccinated. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) was booed by attendees of the "Save America" rally on Saturday in Cullman, Alabama, during his introduction for former President Donald Trump.

"Now, our choices are very simple. There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020. Folks, put that behind you. Put that behind you," Brooks said.

As the crowd responded with boos and other shouts, he urged attendees to look forward to the upcoming midterm and general elections. When attendees continued to shout, Brooks threw his hands up and said, "Alright, well look back at it, but go forward and take advantage of it!"

Brooks, who currently represents Alabama's 5th Congressional District, is running for a Senate seat in 2022 belonging to Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who is retiring. Trump formally endorsed Brooks' campaign on April 7.

