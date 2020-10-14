Mnuchin says passing more COVID-19 stimulus before the election would be ‘difficult’ as negotiations continue

WASHINGTON – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that passing another COVID-19 stimulus package before the election would be “difficult.”

"I’d say at this point getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult, just given where we are,” he said at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

The Republican-controlled Senate is set to act on a roughly $500 billion stimulus proposal next week, an amount rejected by congressional Democrats as insufficient to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The last White House offer of about $1.8 trillion was also rejected by House Democrats, who have held fast to their $2.2 trillion proposal.

“There are money issues, but there’s also policy issues,” he said, adding that the Trump administration supported “immediate help” through standalone bills for small business loans and airline aid while negotiations over a larger package continued.

Both sides have deadlocked over issues like the amount of relief for state and local governments or the amount of money to give in a federal unemployment benefit.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke on the phone for about an hour Wednesday morning, talks Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill called “productive.”

One major area of disagreement between the two parties, however, was the “need for a national strategic testing plan,” Hammill said. Pelosi, the Democrats' lead negotiator along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, plans to speak with Mnuchinagain tomorrow.

Pelosi faced at least some criticism from Democrats for refusing to budge on their proposal.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, had urged Democrats to take the White House’s $1.8 trillion deal and build on it if Democrats win the White House in November, rather than leaving before the election without a deal in hand.

“I’d rather (constituents) get some stimulus check, get some rent assistance than nothing,” Khanna said on CNN Wednesday morning.

I agree. Through hard negotiation, we've forced the White House to agree to substantial state & local aid, nutrition assistance, etc. Let's see if Trump is serious about this deal, and whether ramming through a judge is more important to McConnell than helping people. https://t.co/Q99etJ6yE6 — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) October 12, 2020

