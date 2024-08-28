MN: Talks ‘moving forward quickly’ after Milan’s player-plus-cash bid for Roma striker

AC Milan and Roma are locked in talks over a deal involving Tammy Abraham and Alexis Saelemaekers, with things reportedly moving quite quickly.

MilanNews reports that the management realised that this squad is anything but complete after the defeat against Parma, at least as far as the attacking department was concerned with Alvaro Morata out due to injury.

Noah Okafor and Luka Jovic have in fact shown that they are more useful off the bench, and they struggle starting up front alone. For this reason, Milan have returned to trying to give Paulo Fonseca another centre-forward after Morata, with Roma’s Abraham the name at the top of the list.

The negotiation between the two clubs is ‘moving forward quickly’ with ︎Milan offering around €5m as a cash sum plus Saelemaekers going the other way, a profile that Daniele De Rossi likes because his versatility and his work rate.

In addition, Abraham already has an agreement with Milan regarding salary, and there are just the final details to agree regarding personal terms.

The English striker played eight games in Serie A last season after recovering from a knee injury, while Saelemaekers spent the season on loan at Bologna where he did well but was not bought permanently.