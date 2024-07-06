MN: Milan must surrender to salary demands as Hernandez and Maignan shine

In addition to Tijjani Reijnders, Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan are the AC Milan men who have impressed the most at the Euros. With their contracts expiring in 2026, the Rossoneri will have to reach an agreement with the duo.

As highlighted by MilanNews, Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan have both been fundamental for France in the Euros. The defensive record proves that, with four clean sheets for the goalkeeper, while the full-back has been very consistent and also scored the winning penalty against Portugal.

Milan didn’t need the Euros to understand that Hernandez and Maignan are among the best in the world, of course, but it has underlined the fact that they must be renewed. Indeed, both will expire in 2026 and the high salary demands are justified at this point.

Hernandez currently earns €4m per season, while Maignan is at just €2.8m, and it’s clear that an increase to Rafael Leao’s level of €7m including bonuses is (at least) needed. Milan simply cannot let them slip away, as the report concludes, given just how important they are.

Reijnders has also been really good for the Netherlands, as mentioned, but he only joined last summer and thus has a contract until 2028.